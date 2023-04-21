Last fall, Emma Stammer led a group of respiratory therapists in a volunteer-driven effort to improve the city of Boise.
Stammer is a volunteer tree captain with the City of Trees Challenge, a partnership between the city and other local partners to increase tree canopy cover throughout the city to benefit all residents.
Stammer happens to have a career in managing volunteers for outdoor nonprofits. On planting day, she taught her volunteers, the respiratory therapists, some planting techniques before working to plant four large trees — 6-8 feet tall — over the course of a few hours in the Depot Bench neighborhood.
One of the many benefits trees offer is their ability to pull pollutants from the atmosphere and improve air quality. The respiratory therapists saw value in that, she said.
“These kinds of things bring people together for a common goal, which is really exciting to me,” Stammer said. “(The respiratory therapists) had never planted trees before, but they care about trees because of how it impacts their work.”
Started in 2020, the City of Trees Challenge was the brainchild of city councilor Elaine Clegg, who is now the CEO of Valley Regional Transit. The program aims to plant 100,000 trees, one for each household, throughout the city, and 215,000 seedlings in Boise National Forest, all with the goal of improved living for all residents.
The program is a partnership between the city, the Treasure Valley Canopy Network, and the Nature Conservancy. The Nature Conservancy facilitates the forest seedlings program, sourcing native trees from the U.S. Forest Service Nursery at Lucky Peak, said Traci Swift, marketing and outreach specialist for the organization. The Treasure Valley Canopy Network works with local nurseries to grow the trees to plant in town, said Lance Davisson, the organization’s executive director.
“We love building grassroots, citizen-led efforts and we have the connections to the tree care providers, to the nurseries, to the residents to make something like this happen,” Davisson said. In supporting local nurseries, the program is also contributing to the city’s green economy, said Danny Roop, sustainability specialist with the city.
Another organization, City of Good, helps recruit volunteers for the planting projects, Roop said.
Tree canopy is not evenly distributed across the city. For trees planted in town, the goal is to get every neighborhood to 30% canopy cover, Roop said.
The North End, an older and more affluent neighborhood, has an average tree cover of 41%, Roop said, whereas some neighborhoods, like South Cole, average less than 10% tree cover, he said.
But why should Boise residents care about tree coverage? Planting trees is one of the most effective ways to slow climate change. Trees are living air filters, removing carbon dioxide, one of the greenhouse gases driving climate change, from the atmosphere. In addition to carbon dioxide, trees filter other pollutants from car tailpipes and other sources out of the atmosphere, improving air quality.
Trees’ shade and presence keeps surrounding areas cool. The right tree in the right place can shade a home during the summer, reducing the energy needed to cool the home. And trees exhale water vapor as one of the byproducts of photosynthesis, cooling the area around them just like a swamp cooler would, Roop said.
A few years ago, the Treasure Valley Canopy Network partnered with Portland State University to map urban heat and air quality in relation to tree cover, Davisson said. Both metrics were better in areas with more trees, he said.
Tree roots act as water filtration systems, slowing water down and allowing it to infiltrate the soil, as well as removing pollutants before they reach local waterways, Roop said.
Studies indicate that the presence of trees provides health benefits to residents as well, such as lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol, improved heart rate and blood pressure, and lowering mortality rates, Roop said.
“There are just a ton of environmental and social benefits to having denser canopy in neighborhoods,” he said.
When the program began, the city did tree giveaways at the Boise Farmer’s Market, Roop said. While there was a lot of interest, Roop and others quickly realized they wanted to be more strategic about getting the trees to neighborhoods that need better tree coverage.
This year, the city is interested in getting more trees planted in the neighborhoods of Centennial, West Boise, West Bench, Liberty Park, Borah, Central Bench, Vista, Southwest Ada County Alliance and South Cole.
That’s where the tree captains like Stammer come in. The city has about 10 active captains — and is in the process of recruiting more — whose role is to do outreach in less-well-treed neighborhoods. Tree Captains can talk with residents and help them pick a tree that makes sense for the space that they have.
Residents interested in getting a tree planted in their yard can do so in several ways. They can reach out to the city through the website, and the city will assign a tree captain to coordinate with them on where to plant a tree. The trees are generally 2 to 5 years old, and are in large pots ranging from 7-15 gallons.
Residents may also visit local participating nurseries to obtain a $50-off coupon to purchase a tree from the nursery to plant on their property, Roop said. Those trees will be available in May, he said.
If residents have planted a tree, they can also record it with the city to count as part of the challenge.
Those interested in becoming a tree captain can learn more at the city’s website, and those interested in volunteering to plant trees can find more information on opportunities through City of Good’s website.
For Stammer, the volunteer work continues once a tree is planted. The first two years of a tree’s life in the wild are a critical time for ensuring it gets enough water and care, she said. Now that trees are beginning to leaf out, she imagines she will be working on helping residents establish watering schedules to ensure the trees are rooting deeply and becoming well-established.
It feels like a natural extension of her other outdoor work.
“I’m focusing on building both trees and community, and putting that together is just gold.”