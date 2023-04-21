Trees

Emma Stammer, a tree captain with Boise’s City of Trees Challenge, checks on a gingko tree planted at a neighbor’s house in her Depot Bench community.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Last fall, Emma Stammer led a group of respiratory therapists in a volunteer-driven effort to improve the city of Boise.

Stammer is a volunteer tree captain with the City of Trees Challenge, a partnership between the city and other local partners to increase tree canopy cover throughout the city to benefit all residents.

Emma Stammer helps manage volunteers for outdoor nonprofits, including Boise's City of Trees Challenge.

