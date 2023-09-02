The city of Boise provided an update earlier this week on its recycled water program.
“This is a really exciting time in public works and for the city as it relates to this water work,” Haley Falconer, environmental manager in the public works department, said during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
When the city did its utility planning process a few years ago, Falconer said the community expressed that there’s a precious water supply in what is collected and treated at water renewal facilities. Currently that treated water goes into the Boise River and is carried out of the city. Falconer said there was an opportunity to put the water to better use, preserve water and keep it local.
“We have an opportunity here to create a drought-proof water supply,” Falconer said. “We receive that water 24/7 and as we’re able to purify that and put it to use, we can take on the resiliency that’s needed against future drought and climate change needs.”
Falconer said the goal is to create a water that protects drinking water supplies by producing water that can be used for other areas.
“Where we are today is getting after it,” Falconer said. “We’ve got infrastructure starting with our advanced water treatment pilot and we’re talking to the community about what success will look like by having a recycled water product to use by 2029.”
Falconer said the city is doing small-scale testing of technologies, so currently treating 40,000 gallons per day. She said the pilot is located in Micron’s parking lot. The pilot is collecting water from businesses and commercial entities, treating it and either returning it to those businesses or using it for groundwater recharge.