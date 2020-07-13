BOISE — A new swath of northwest Boise’s foothills will be saved from development by Boise taxpayers.
On Monday, the city of Boise announced the proposed purchase of 325 acres of land north of Pierce Park Lane with open space levy funds to preserve the land and expand the Ridge to Rivers trail system.
The $1.2 million purchase will come from the $10 million levy funds approved by voters in 2015 to be used for the purchase and preservation of open space and clean water.
The land is owned by Highland Livestock and Land Co. Ltd. and, if approved by city council later this month, would be the largest open space acquisition by the city since 2017. The area currently allows for public access due to a collaboration between the owner and the Land Trust of the Treasure Valley, but the city purchasing the land would keep it open for recreation and habitat preservation in perpetuity and increase trail connectivity throughout the entire system.
“This purchase showcases the best of who we are and what we value as a community,” Mayor Lauren McLean said Monday. “As always, we remain dedicated to ensuring that future generations can enjoy the natural amenities we all cherish in the foothills.”
City Council President Elaine Clegg and City Council Member Lisa Sánchez also lauded the purchase at Monday’s announcement. After the event, Sánchez said the city should also acknowledge the legacy of the Indigenous Boise Valley People who lived in the area before white settlers colonized it.
The city’s parks and open space has seen a three-fold increase in popularity during the pandemic, showing the importance of the system to Idahoans in times of crisis, Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said at the press conference announcing the proposed purchase.
“This is part of a long legacy of partnership between the city and private landowners to preserve the open spaces that makes Boise the beautiful place it is to call home,” Holloway said.