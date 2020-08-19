BOISE — The city of Boise is making plans to sell the site of an old fire station to fund affordable housing projects.
On Tuesday, the Boise City Council approved the first step in declaring the property underutilized and putting it up for auction. The building, located at 4422 W. Overland Road on the Boise Bench, used to be the site of the Boise Fire Department's Fire Station 8 before a new station opened down the street in 2017. It has sat empty since.
According to a memo to council, the property will be sold and the proceeds will fund the city's "Grow Our Housing" initiative to pay for affordable housing. It is unknown how much the property will sell for at auction, or what specific type of housing project the funds will be used toward.
Tuesday's resolution shows the city's intent to sell the property, but a second resolution will be passed after a public hearing on the sale set for Sept. 15. After that, staff will determine a minimum sale price for the auction.