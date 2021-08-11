We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The City of Boise, in partnership with the Boise City Ada County Housing Authorities, Jesse Tree and Idaho Housing and Finance Association, is offering rental assistance to residents facing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Boise announced in a news release.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of the federal eviction moratorium through Oct. 3 for counties “experiencing substantial and high levels of community transmission levels” of COVID-19. Ada County falls into this category with an average of 28.8 confirmed weekly cases, according to state data.
Ada County and Canyon County residents who have been served a three-day notice to vacate or an eviction court date should immediately contact Jesse Tree at 208-383-9486 or apply online at jessetreeidaho.org/apply for assistance, the release said.
Other assistance programs are available at:
Boise City-Ada County Housing Authority (Ada County residents affected by COVID): erap.bcacha.org/
Idaho Housing & Finance Association (Idaho residents outside of Ada County affected by COVID): idahohousing.com/hpp/