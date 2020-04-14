BOISE — An empty downtown Boise hotel might serve a new purpose during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
The city of Boise is in the process of finalizing a 30-day, month-to-month, lease with the Cottonwood Suites near Whitewater Park Boulevard to house those experiencing homelessness who are either sick with COVID-19 or are awaiting test results. As of Friday afternoon, there were no confirmed COVID-19 cases among residents of Boise homeless shelters run by Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission Ministries.
Boise’s Our Path Home Administrator Maureen Brewer said the effort to use the hotel is a “second stage” of a plan from the city and local homelessness nonprofits to keep those without a place of their own safe during the pandemic.
“We are being asked to shelter in place because it’s the healthiest place where we can be, and our homeless population isn’t afforded that opportunity,” Brewer said. “So it’s an opportunity for us as a community … to reflect on the importance of housing and what that means for somebody if they don’t have that place to retreat to.”
The 106-room hotel costs the city $73,140 per month to rent, Brewer said. The city plans to seek reimbursement from either the state or federal government for these funds, but details of financial relief packages are still being finalized.
A representative from the Cottonwood Suites was not available for comment Monday.
Both Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission are screening shelter residents for symptoms each night as they check in. If a resident shows symptoms of COVID-19, they are tested by Family Medicine Residency of Idaho on site at Interfaith Sanctuary and will be moved to the hotel while they await their test results. If the test comes back negative, they will return to the shelter.
Any residents who test positive will remain at the hotel until they are cleared to leave by Family Medicine Residency of Idaho staff who will be checking on hotel residents. Brewer said details are still being worked out, but the city is working toward having support staff, meals and minimal security on site to assist those staying there. Details of how many staff members and how much that will cost are still being worked out.
Until now, the two emergency shelters have been collaborating to isolate any patients waiting for test results in the Boise Rescue Mission, which has more space. Brewer said this has worked up until now, but even though residents there have private rooms they still have to share a bathroom, so the setup is not perfect for a quarantine.
“We can’t technically quarantine if you will (at the Boise Rescue Mission), because they don’t necessarily have a private bed and a private individual bathroom,” she said. “That’s OK for now because so far we’ve just had tests pending, and all of those tests have come back negative. But what we don’t want to get into is mixing cohorts of people where you have somebody who is symptomatic and tests negative housed with someone who is positive.”
Interfaith Sanctuary and Boise Rescue Mission are using two different approaches to COVID-19. The Boise Rescue Mission is keeping its residents inside throughout the day except for essential errands and work. Interfaith Sanctuary allows guests to leave the building for the day with the option of staying on site for day shelter services there or at the nearby Corpus Christi House day shelter.
This is a different program than Interfaith Sanctuary’s deal with the Riverside Hotel to house the shelter’s families and medically fragile residents to make room for others in the shelter.