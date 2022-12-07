City of Boise logo

In a presentation to the city council, Boise Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmyer said the city would be tracking numerous pieces of legislation, including one that could affect the city of Boise’s sales tax share because of its support of Boise Pride.

Griesmyer also discussed possible tenant protections, affordable housing work, changes to 2021 property tax bill HB 389, impact fees for schools, library restrictions and abortion access.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

