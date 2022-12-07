In a presentation to the city council, Boise Government Affairs Director Kathy Griesmyer said the city would be tracking numerous pieces of legislation, including one that could affect the city of Boise’s sales tax share because of its support of Boise Pride.
Griesmyer also discussed possible tenant protections, affordable housing work, changes to 2021 property tax bill HB 389, impact fees for schools, library restrictions and abortion access.
“There was a public letter shared from a state lawmaker questioning the city’s engagement on some of our city sponsorships for local events,” Griesmyer said, “and potentially using our share of the sales tax distribution … as a stick to potentially correct our position on some of those community sponsorship events.”
Griesmyer said the city would be tracking how Boise’s budget might be “implicated.”
The letter Griesmyer is referring to appears to be a Sept. 9 open letter to Mayor Lauren McLean and the city council from Jason Monks, R-Meridian. Monks wrote that Boise receives $20 million a year in sales tax distributions and said he would be “derelict” in his duties if he didn’t do everything in his power to prevent taxpayer money going to the Boise Pride Festival.
“That last bullet point is really disappointing to me,” Councilmember Holli Woodings said, about the potential sales tax impact. “And I can read between the lines.”
Later on in the presentation, Griesmyer said other culture war issues could be addressed by the Legislature.
“On a slightly more unfortunate note we certainly expect for legislation to return during this next year that would potentially impose some censorship, restrictions on library materials and or impacts to staff and librarians at our libraries,” Griesmyer said.
She also said there may be other measures in response to the Boise City Council’s resolution in July that would limit the funding and ability to investigate abortion providers. At the time, McLean said there were higher public safety priorities.
“Last night, the radical Democrat leaders of the City of Boise unilaterally decided to undermine duly-enacted Idaho law by ignoring the protections passed by the Idaho Legislature to value and protect life,” Idaho Republican Chair Dorothy Moon said at the time. “Autonomous zones have no place in Idaho.”
But one of Boise’s biggest priorities will be housing.
“One of the largest priorities for the city has been and will continue to be our work on housing preservation, both for affordable housing as well as expanding access to affordable housing,” Griesmyer said.
She also said there may be additional tenant protections considered by the Legislature.
There are also continuing conversations about HB 389, a controversial property tax bill passed in 2021. The bill limits the total growth in a city’s property tax budget to 8% a year, with just 5% from new construction.
“Folks are particularly interested in potentially reversing the budget caps that were put in place under that legislation,” Griesmyer said.
When Griesmyer first started in her position, she told Boise Weekly the city’s priorities included supporting the homeowner’s exemption for property taxes, an increased circuit breaker and impact fees for schools. On Tuesday, she also mentioned reindexing the homeowner’s exemption, expanding the circuit breaker program and authorizing impact fees for schools, an idea that has gained traction.
Boise and the Legislature have a bit of a rocky relationship. Lawmakers from some other parts of the state have been known to derisively call Ada County “the Great State of Ada,” according to previous reporting. It’s a phrase used to complain about how Ada County receives a lot of state resources and funding.
Over the years, the Legislature has passed or introduced a number of measures aimed specifically at Ada County and Boise.
For example, then-Gov. Butch Otter in 2013 signed SB. 1108, which made it harder to get an initiative onto the Idaho ballot; the law went from requiring signatures from 6% of registered voters, to requiring 6% of registered voters in 18 of 35 legislative districts, according to the Spokesman-Review.
At the time, Otter said he didn’t want measures driven by “the great state of Ada.”
In 2021, the Legislature passed a bill requiring 6% of registered voters in all 35 legislative districts. The Supreme Court overturned it.
The Legislature has also passed bills requiring cities with over 100,000 people to elect city council members by geographic district, a bill that was specifically aimed at Boise, though the populations of Nampa and Meridian later surpassed 100,000. And earlier this year, the Idaho House of Representatives passed a bill to erase Boise’s cap on rental application fees as well as ban any local regulation of any rental fees in the whole state.
At the time, Rep. Joe Palmer, who introduced the bill said, “This is not about Boise.” However, Boise was the only local government in the state with such regulations.
“I didn’t bring up Boise,” Palmer said.