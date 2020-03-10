BOISE — There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Idaho yet, but Boise officials are partnering with agencies across the valley to prepare for an outbreak.
On Tuesday, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and Interim Fire Chief Romeo Gervais gave a short update on the city’s role in preparing for the possibility of the virus spreading into the city. McLean encouraged residents to stay home if they are sick, cover coughs and wash their hands frequently and practice “social distancing” to keep the disease from spreading further.
For now, she said Boise’s coronavirus task force is in constant communication with others on the Ada City-County Emergency Management Executive Council and officials in Canyon County to monitor the situation. Central District Health officials are taking the lead on making decisions related to cancelling events, mandating quarantines or shutting down sections of government operations to keep residents at home and not spreading the virus.
“Right now nothing has been issued from a health perspective that would lead us to cancel events, but we’re telling all events that it’s important to have contingency planning so as things change,” McLean said.
Treefort Music Festival, which brings together hundreds of bands and thousands of fans, is still scheduled for March 25-29 at downtown Boise venues.
Although COVID-19 has not hit Idaho yet, it has spread in neighboring Washington state and other areas around the country. As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 647 confirmed cases and 25 deaths across 36 states. Idaho set aside $2 million for response to the virus last week in preparation for it coming to the Gem State.
Mallory Wilson, Boise’s emergency manager, told the city council Tuesday afternoon the city is working on processes for how essential city services could continue to run in the event of an outbreak and coordinating public communications with all of the city’s public information officers and those in other agencies valleywide.
Wilson said Ada County dispatchers have developed additional questions to ask callers to determine if they might be a COVID-19 patient, which then allows first responders to come prepared with the proper personal protection equipment. Boise Fire Department trained its members on how to stay safe from the virus in February, and Boise Police Department officers will be trained soon, she said.
Central District Health will at first encourage voluntary self-isolation when there are only a few cases, but the agency and McLean have the authority to issue mandatory quarantines if necessary, according to Wilson.
During the city council briefing, both City Council Member Lisa Sánchez and City Council Member Jimmy Hallyburton expressed concern for local businesses and their workers during a potential outbreak.
“I’m thinking of the folks who don’t make a lot of money and don't have sick days, don’t have personal days and who feel compelled to pay the rent who may report to work even if they’re not well,” Sánchez said. “What kind of support can we count on from the Department of Labor or someone who can help with this issue?”
In response, Gervais said it is unknown what the state’s funds will be used for in response to the disease, but those funds could be a possibility to help support those who cannot take paid time off of work.
McLean encouraged residents to take precautions, but also not discriminate against those who may be sick and continue to reach out to the community.
“We will as a city will be doing everything we can to make sure we’re prepared, and when and if it arrives we can mitigate for it," she said. "But I want to see what we can do to link to others who need support for us, because it’s so important we remain the community we know and love and not allow this to let us think differently about our neighbors, friends and family."