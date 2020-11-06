BOISE — Our Path Home, a partnership between the city of Boise and community groups, on Thursday opened a warming shelter for the homeless.
Located at the former Foothills School of Arts and Sciences (618 S. Eighth St.), the shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days per week.
Interfaith Sanctuary, an overnight shelter in Boise, is providing staff, supplies and day-to-day management of the warming shelter. Interfaith Sanctuary posted on Facebook this week ways to donate needed supplies for the warming shelter.
Community groups part of Our Path Home are also providing to the warming shelter resources such as staff, case management services, snacks and supplies. The city is providing funding for rent, utilities and a midday meal.
In previous years, Corpus Christi House, a daytime drop-in shelter, was operating as a winter shelter, but due to the novel coronavirus pandemic it has been limited to providing services such as showers and mail.