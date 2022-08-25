The city of Boise bought Sage Mobile Home Park in an effort to preserve affordable housing.
Boise officials have no immediate plans to redevelop the 2-acre mobile home park near Shoshone Park off of Vista Avenue on the Boise Bench, according to a news release.
“Ensuring we have a home for everyone, at Boise budgets, includes preserving existing affordable housing,” Mayor Lauren McLean said in the release. “The purchase of Sage Mobile Home Park will keep 26 more homes affordable for Boiseans and allow us to invest in improvements to the park to address life and safety issues.”
The city said it will make repairs to the park’s electrical system and additional improvements to lots and amenities “to ensure no residents are displaced,” the release said.
“This purchase also allows the city to pilot – with the intent of establishing – a housing preservation program in partnership with the Boise City/Ada County Housing Authorities to expand our ability to preserve existing affordable housing,” the release said.
Overall, Boise’s goal is to preserve 1,000 affordable housing units.
The vote was 5 to 1, with Councilmember Luci Willits providing the lone no vote, according to BoiseDev.
"I don’t believe Boise should be in the housing management business, no matter how much the city owns and operates right now," Willits said in a statement to the Idaho Press. "Those responsibilities are better served by private industry or through private/public partnerships. We need free-market approaches to solve our housing issues."