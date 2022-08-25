Sage Mobile Home Park

The city of Boise has purchased the Sage Mobile Home Park and plans to preserve it as affordable housing. 

 Margaret Carmel/BoiseDev

The city of Boise bought Sage Mobile Home Park in an effort to preserve affordable housing.

Boise officials have no immediate plans to redevelop the 2-acre mobile home park near Shoshone Park off of Vista Avenue on the Boise Bench, according to a news release.

