The city of Boise is asking residents to avoid using the Ridge to Rivers trail system in the coming days following a run of precipitation that hit the Treasure Valley.
Recent rain and snowfall has resulted in the trail system being too wet and muddy for use, the city said in an email. More rain is expected to come to the area this weekend as well.
The news release pointed out that using trails when muddy is the leading cause of damage on the Ridge to Rivers system. Trail crews are seeing human-caused damage on many trails across the system, particularly on lower foothills trails like Table Rock, Kestrel, and Cottonwood, the city said.
“We know everyone is looking forward to getting outside after a long winter, but unfortunately the trail system has not had a break from wet conditions,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said in the release. “Our trail system is worth protecting, so we encourage users to be good stewards and stay off the trails over another rainy weekend. Remember — if you are leaving tracks or stepping off the trail to avoid mud, it’s time to turn back.”
The city emphasized that the Boise River Greenbelt remains a good option for walking, running and biking during the wet season. It also said that paved and unmaintained roads, like the Eighth Street Extension, are good alternatives.