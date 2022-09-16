The city of Boise on Friday opened an application for a $1.5 million grant to improve food security for residents in need.
The grant is part of the $34 million in American Rescue Plan funding Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council approved to go to residents who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, according to a city of Boise press release.
“Ensuring that Boiseans have access to affordable, nutritious, and culturally appropriate food that is locally sourced can make all the difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents,” McLean said in the release. “I am proud of the many ways our community stepped up to help one another during the height of the pandemic. This funding allows us to continue the work of improving food security in our city.”
The two-part grant the city applied for includes "identifying an organization that will serve as a 'hub' and develop a strategic action plan that uses collaborative and innovative approaches to address food security needs among low-income individuals and families in Boise while strengthening the local food production and distribution systems," the release states. The organization that is selected will receive a $150,000 grant to complete the strategic action plan over the course of six months, with an additional two months for reviews and adjustments. The application submission deadline is Oct. 31 at 10:59 p.m.
Additionally, the selected organization will receive $1.35 million to implement the program outlined in the strategic action plan, as approved by the city.
Additional information and the application package can be found on the city of Boise's website.