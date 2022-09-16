City of Boise logo

The city of Boise on Friday opened an application for a $1.5 million grant to improve food security for residents in need.

The grant is part of the $34 million in American Rescue Plan funding Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and the Boise City Council approved to go to residents who have been hardest hit by the pandemic, according to a city of Boise press release. 

