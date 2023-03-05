Downtown Boise

Pedestrians cross as traffic fills Front Street In Downtown Boise in 2022. The Ada County Highway District and the city of Boise have joined an effort to cut traffic fatalities and injuries to zero. 

 Brian Myrick

From 2005 to 2020, there were 125 fatal crashes in Boise. Almost 2,000 crashes caused life-altering injuries, according to a city of Boise presentation.

During a Wednesday joint meeting, the Ada County Highway District and the city of Boise discussed how to work together on Vision Zero, a campaign to eliminate all traffic fatalities and incapacitating injuries. There have been several pedestrian-vehicle deaths in the Treasure Valley this year.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

