From 2005 to 2020, there were 125 fatal crashes in Boise. Almost 2,000 crashes caused life-altering injuries, according to a city of Boise presentation.
During a Wednesday joint meeting, the Ada County Highway District and the city of Boise discussed how to work together on Vision Zero, a campaign to eliminate all traffic fatalities and incapacitating injuries. There have been several pedestrian-vehicle deaths in the Treasure Valley this year.
“We want our teams to work together on this so that we’re doing this in agreement and collaboration, because ultimately we rely on your agency,” Mayor Lauren McLean said.
Both agencies wanted to know how far along Boise is with implementing Vision Zero, said ACHD Commission President Alexis Pickering.
Mayor’s Transportation Advisor Bre Brush said Vision Zero was first mentioned in the 2016 Transportation Action Plan. A top initiative in that plan was safety for all. Developing an action plan to reduce injury and death became a priority in 2021, Brush said.
More than 45 communities nationwide have committed to Vision Zero, including other Western cities like Eugene, Bellevue, Boulder and Seattle. Vision Zero is a strategy to eliminate traffic fatalities and severe injuries, and the Vision Zero Network is a campaign to help communities achieve that strategy.
That same year, a task force was formed with advocates. The goal was for the task force to help the city develop an action plan to reduce serious injury and death, according to the presentation. Part of what came out of the task force was a recognition that Vision Zero reflected not just a goal but an approach, Brush said. The approach means creating safe systems.
“One of the key principles of safe systems: People make mistakes,” Brush said. “Human error is inevitable, but our system can be designed to accommodate those inevitable mistakes and those mistakes don’t have to end up being fatal or cause serious incapacitating injuries.”
An example of safe systems is rumble strips on highways are designed specifically to deal with drivers who are sleepy and drifting off the road. In this case, policymakers don’t assume people will make the right choice and not drive while incredibly sleepy.
The other principles are that people are vulnerable and safety is proactive.
Essentially, the goal is to look at the streets from a systemic, bird’s-eye view. As Brush said, it’s not just determining which intersection is dangerous, but what elements of that intersection exist elsewhere in the system.
Brush also showed a map of crashes that happened in Boise from 2016 to 2020.
“My district encompasses Fairview (Avenue) and it’s really jarring to see how many crashes are on Fairview,” Pickering said. “That’s really telling.”
Crashes after dark are usually results of DUIs, Brush said. But there was no correlation between crashes and intersection lighting, she said. Rear-ending tends to be one of the most common types of car crashes.
“As a culture, we value property damage highly, and if you’re a pedestrian or a bike, the property damage is probably pretty low in that crash,” Elaine Clegg, Boise City Councilmember, said. “In a lot of ways that we analyze crashes, it doesn’t rise to the top.”
The city council has already made its way through many of its immediate goals; it endorsed Vision Zero through a resolution and ACHD already worked on bike lane delineators. Now the council is targeting the education component of Vision Zero and providing neighborhood safety toolkits.
Next steps include working through task force strategies and partnering with ACHD on other approaches to balance quick wins and systemic changes, Brush said.
One challenge, according to ACHD Commission Vice President Jim Hansen, is how to change traffic signals as areas of the Treasure Valley grow and change.
“I’ve been on this road, I haven’t had to expect pedestrians, now I do,” Hansen said. “So what are the physical things that are telling them?”
Councilmember Holli Woodings connected the issue to what the city’s zoning code rewrite is trying to accomplish. The proposed zoning code rewrite aims for people to be able to walk to things like neighborhood cafes, rather than needing to drive.
“Our modern zoning code will change the way people interact with the streets,” Brush said.
Other entities are moving towards more multi-modal opportunities and addressing safety issues. Meridian, the West Ada School District and the Ada County Highway District met last month to discuss a task force to look at increasing pedestrian safety. And the Ada County Highway District gave the go-ahead last month to add bike access between the Boise River Greenbelt and the North End.
Toward the end of the meeting, McLean said it’s now up to the ACHD commission because the city has directed city staff to collaborate.
“It’s been decided that we’re going to allow our staff to take more risks, and innovate a little bit without the fear of us or anybody else in this agency,” Commissioner Kent Goldthorpe said. “I would suggest and expect that as our staff works with you guys, they will see opportunities to make decisions and they will see opportunities to support.”