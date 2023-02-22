City of Boise logo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The city of Boise on Tuesday began accepting applications for its vacant Office of Police Accountability director position. 

The Office of Police Accountability "provides civil oversight of the Boise Police Department, auditing and investigating specific incidents with the goal of identifying any harmful actions or trends and making recommendations to improve service to the community," according to a city of Boise press release. The director reports to the mayor and members of the city council.

Recommended for you

Load comments