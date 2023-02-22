The city of Boise on Tuesday began accepting applications for its vacant Office of Police Accountability director position.
The Office of Police Accountability "provides civil oversight of the Boise Police Department, auditing and investigating specific incidents with the goal of identifying any harmful actions or trends and making recommendations to improve service to the community," according to a city of Boise press release. The director reports to the mayor and members of the city council.
"We’re looking forward to identifying a new Director who values the role of civilian oversight in creating a safe and welcoming city,” City Council President Holli Woodings said in the release. “We’re looking for a candidate who will uphold the vision set by the mayor and council, work to develop predictable and appropriate oversight processes and procedures, and report back with tangible recommendations on ways we can improve – all while ensuring Boiseans have a place to voice concerns related to law enforcement.”
The city's former director of police accountability, Jesus Jara, was fired on Dec. 9, 2022, because of “ongoing concerns with professional judgment” combined with a “lack of confidence in the actions of the office.” Jara has since filed a lawsuit against the city alleging the city interfered with an investigation into former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee and then retaliated against Jara for recommending Lee be placed on leave.