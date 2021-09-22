BOISE — Mayor Lauren McLean, members of the Boise City Council and employees of the Boise Parks and Recreation Department celebrated the completion of the Kathryn Albertson Park Refresh Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday morning.
Representative from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation and McMillen Jacobs Associates were also in attendance.
Tuesday’s ceremony marked the completion of the park’s roughly two-year improvement project that focused on repairing existing facilities and enhancing key features.
Initially donated to the city by the founders of the Albertsons supermarket chain, Joe and Kathryn Albertson, the 41-acre park, located adjacent to Ann Morrison Park near downtown Boise is filled with walking paths and wildlife habitat. Still, it had not undergone major site improvements since its original construction in 1989.
A recent concern by Joe Albertson’s grandson and great-granddaughter that the park’s signage had become weathered and less visible due to growth in the park sparked what would become a more encompassing improvement project.
“That’s really where it started,” Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway said. “And then I think the family started looking at other pieces to it and thought, if we’re going to do signage, are there some other things that we should look at doing now? And that’s kind of where it grew to.”
Funded by the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation, the project was a partnership between the foundation and the City of Boise. The Boise Parks and Recreation Commission, after receiving feedback from the public and stakeholders, ultimately adopted a master plan for the park’s renovation project.
Largely, the project had one central goal.
“To preserve the character of the park,” Holloway said. “Adding amenities or making some changes that do not disturb the original character that Joe Albertson had as a vision of this park, but enhance it.”
Phase one of the project began in September 2019 and was completed in spring 2020. It centered on converting open turf areas in the park to meadows. Overlooks and boardwalks were also designed and constructed in this initial phase.
The recently completed second phase of the project focused on improvements at the park’s main entrance. Among other alterations, the second phase included the development of a new picnic park area and an update to a restroom building near the main entrance.
Mayor McLean and Executive Director of the J.A. Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation Roger Quarles were among a handful of people who spoke at the ribbon cutting event highlighting the improvements brought about through the project.
“When we look at this park, we see love and we see beauty and we see the thoughtfulness that goes into decisions that keep our state and make our state what it is,” Quarles said. “We’re unbelievably proud of this park, and we’re really proud of the people that come visit it.”
For McLean, the park updates that focused on promoting native plants, pollinators and habitat served as a great example of how the city of Boise is living up to some of its environmental and conservation goals.
The project also shed light on how it is possible to “accomplish creating a place where people can go for rest, rejuvenation, reflection and family time in what is the middle of a really urban environment,” McLean said to ceremony attendees.
“And that makes this place a true, true jewel for our community and such a reason to, again, come and celebrate the advances we’ve made here.”