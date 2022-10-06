Molenaar Park skate park renderings

These renderings show a skate park that will be installed at Molenaar Park in Boise. It is expected to open sometime in 2023. 

 Grindline Skateparks Inc./KTVB

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM.

City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise on Wednesday.

Recommended for you

Load comments