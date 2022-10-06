Originally published Oct. 5 on KTVB.COM.
City of Boise leaders and project partners celebrated the groundbreaking of a new state-of-the-art skate park at Molenaar Park in southwest Boise on Wednesday.
The project is moving forward faster than previously planned, thanks to a $1 million donation from the J.A. and Kathryn Albertson Family Foundation.
The skate park, which will be at Molenaar Park off South Maple Grove Road and West Victory Road, was designed with input from the Boise Skateboard Association and the skate community in the City of Trees.
Grindline Skateparks Inc. is building the new world-class skate park. Grindline also designed and built the notorious Rhodes Skate Park in downtown Boise.
"Public-private partnerships make it possible to do so much more than we could do just with our own city dollars, and so whether it be helping us build a bike park for folks that like to bike or helping finish the park along the river," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said. "It really creates opportunities for us to serve everyone in our community through these partnerships."
According to the city, the park is designed to please athletes of all levels, from beginner to immediate and advanced members of the skate community. The skate park is estimated at 15,000 square feet and construction is now underway.
The goal is to have the Molenaar Park skate park finished sometime in 2023. Molenaar Park's master plan includes a skate park between the off-leash dog area and restroom.
Design features include a mini bowl, banks, handrails, ledges and transitional terrain. The skate park was also designed to be accessible for all wheel uses.
“We are excited about this new skatepark that has been designed with all Idaho kids and families in mind,” Albertson Family Foundation Executive Director Roger Quarles said.
