The annual Thanksgiving-themed bicycle scavenger hunt returns Saturday, Nov. 21, with some changes in light of the on-going pandemic, according to a press release.
There will be no mass start; instead, teams will receive the manifest by email and leave in blocks of time from wherever they are. The teams will still collect the items needed to fill Thanksgiving food boxes to donate to St. Vincent de Paul for distribution to families in need throughout the Treasure Valley. Last year, participants donated 51 food boxes to the program, the release stated. Registration is now open at tinyurl.com/cranksgivingboise2020. Volunteers are sought and encouraged to sign up.
New this year is the option to either make a direct cash donation to St. Vincent de Paul, or to drop off a Thanksgiving food box at Clairvoyant instead of participating in the scavenger hunt. Details can be found on the Cranksgiving Facebook page.
Instead of an entry fee, each rider is encouraged to bring money to purchase food items, even though many items will be available from generous supporting businesses. Teams of riders will get a manifest listing the food items to be collected, as well as a list of fun tasks to complete along the way. Team members are encouraged to bring a backpack to help carry food items. Costumes are always encouraged, the release stated. Prizes will be awarded by earning points for correctly answering trivia questions, sharing images on social media, wearing costumes and by the weight of the turkeys the teams purchase.
All participants will be required to wear masks when visiting participating businesses and whenever it is not possible to maintain proper social distancing, the release stated. Team check-in and a modified after-party will take place at Clairvoyant Brewing, 2800 W. Idaho St. All participants of drinking age will receive a coupon good for a free beer from Clairvoyant. Seating at the brewery will be limited by COVID-19 restrictions. There will be food trucks at Clairvoyant.
Community Calendar
Sunday
Boise — Bird Walk in the Park: Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, 10 a.m., Hyatt Hidden Lakes Reserve, 5301 N. Maple Grove Road.
Boise — Fiddles & Vittles Hoe-Down, 2 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.
Virtual — Meal Planning for the Whole Family Q&A, 2 p.m., Meridian Library at Silverstone.
Virtual — Self Care Sunday, 2 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — Peggy Jordan Solo at Bar365, 5 p.m., The Riverside Hotel, 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Nampa — Veteran’s Day Concert featuring Jerry Nelson, 6 p.m., Nampa First Church of the Nazarene, 601 16th Ave. S.
Monday
Nampa — Balance & Fall Prevention Classes at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Swim Lessons at Nampa Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Virtual — Little Scholars, 10 a.m., Hidden Springs Library, Lake Hazel Branch Library, Star Branch Library. adalib.org.
Virtual — Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Star Branch Library.
Virtual — Homeschool Huddle, 1 p.m., Star Branch Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Nampa — Take & Make, 1 p.m., Nampa Public Library, 215 12th Ave. S.
Virtual — STEAM, 4:30 p.m., Hidden Springs Library, Victory Branch. adalib.org.
Boise — The Sweet Swede Mic, 8 p.m., Mad Swede Brewing Company, 2772 S. Cole Road Ste. 140.