BOISE — City Council President Pro Tem Elaine Clegg abandoned her neutral position in the runoff election for Boise mayor Monday and threw her support behind incumbent Mayor Dave Bieter.
Early Monday afternoon, Clegg stood alongside a group of Bieter’s ardent supporters in the park across from the Idaho State Capitol to endorse his reelection for an unprecedented fifth term.
Clegg had promised Bieter and his opponent, City Council President Lauren McLean, she would stay on the sidelines during the hard-fought race unless she was given “a compelling reason” before the Dec. 3 runoff election day.
At Bieter’s campaign press conference, Clegg said the issue that pushed her to break her silence was McLean’s stance that Boise should not seek legal authority from the U.S. Supreme Court to issue tickets to people who sleep in public. That has been a flashpoint in the race for weeks, and has been amplified by Bieter during the runoff campaign as he seeks to differentiate himself from an opponent who also belongs to the Democratic Party.
“(McLean’s campaign) has taken the ordinance and lawsuit regulating camping on public spaces and claims that enforcing it is tantamount to criminalizing homelessness,” Clegg said. “The use of that language and other language inflames the issue while failing to explain what’s working and what isn’t. It doesn’t offer any room to listen or have conversations.”
In response to Clegg’s comments, McLean said in an interview Monday that she looks forward to working with Clegg if she is elected. However, McLean also objected to how Bieter has repeatedly brought up the issue of homeless encampments during the runoff campaign. He previously told CBS2 that McLean supports homeless camps, which she has vehemently denied.
“I really believe creating the sense of fear — the way the mayor is doing in order to encourage people to vote for him out of fear — is very harmful for the efforts to combat and prevent homelessness,” McLean said. “He’s creating fear on the backs of those most marginalized in our community.”
This is the fourth time Clegg has endorsed Bieter in a mayoral election. She also endorsed McLean both times McLean ran for city council.
Bieter and his allies have argued that having an ordinance to allow officers to write tickets for sleeping in public spaces is essential to prevent encampments that pose health and safety risks. They argue that the city’s robust programs and future plans to address homelessness, including New Path Community Housing for over 40 chronically homeless residents, a similar project for homeless veterans and other initiatives, mean the city is well-positioned to help those whom the ordinance would block from sleeping on the street.
In October, McLean publicly came out against continuing the decade-long court fight. She said the city should direct those experiencing homelessness to resources and find shelters that work for them, instead of ticketing them, potentially driving those in need of assistance into hiding.
McLean was also concerned Boise — a city with a relatively small homeless population, yet an extensive network of services to help those in need — should not be advocating for the authority to ticket public camping. She is worried that pursuing the legal battle all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court would give all cities, regardless of how many social services they have, the authority to clear out residents sleeping in public spaces and give those in need of shelter even fewer places to go.
Also at the press conference Monday, Clegg said Boise’s response to homelessness isn’t perfect, but she believes the city is doing “better than most places.” She also pointed out a new effort by public defenders and a local shelter to establish a Failure To Appear court that could help those with certain misdemeanor citations, including camping on city streets.
The effort helps the homeless by giving them an opportunity to deal with the citation in court, rather than potentially missing their scheduled court appearance and facing a warrant for their arrest. This Failure to Appear court also allows a judge to quash a warrant for that person’s arrest if the judge feels it is not necessary.
“I believe (Boise is doing better than other places) due to the fine line policy of using this ordinance only with the goal of accommodating and serving the people most at risk, while issuing citations very rarely, or working to reduce the escalation of charges from failing to appear in court by helping establish a court response that provides for interventions and accommodations and alternatives,” she said.
She was one of six officials who publicly supported Bieter at Monday’s press conference; the rest had pledged their support previously. They included Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, former Boise City Council members Alan Shealy and Ben Quintana, and current city council members Scot Ludwig and TJ Thomson.
After the press conference, Clegg said she will work with whomever is elected.
“I have confidence that both candidates for mayor in this race have the best interest of the city of Boise at heart and I look forward to working with whoever it is productively and well,” she said.