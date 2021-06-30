BOISE — The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved an ordinance establishing six geographic districts for the November election.
Before unanimously voting to approve the ordinance, council members bemoaned the districting requirement, which was passed down by the Idaho Legislature in 2020. The 2020 bill, now a law, compels cities with 100,000 or more residents to elect council members by geographic districts rather than by citywide elections.
While Boise officials could have created districts during the last year, they instead held off as the Legislature debated a bill that would have delayed the districting requirement until 2023. Legislators did not pass the bill before recessing last month.
“It was not ideal, it’s not the way that any of us wanted this to happen, but here we are today,” said Councilwoman Holli Woodings, who added that she did not support the 2020 bill.
Council President Elaine Clegg, whose term expires in 2023 and won’t be affected by the 2021 districts, represented the council in a partnership with Morrison and Associates, a demography consultant, to create the districts. Clegg said she does not support the districting requirement, but her commitment was to “uphold the law” in an “unbiased” and “ethical way.”
“I feel good that that’s the outcome of this,” Clegg said. “I know not everyone will agree. I know not everyone will like these, but we are at a point where we could have an election this year.”
The districts meet “recognized districting criteria,” including that they each have similar population numbers and, when possible, they don’t split recognized neighborhoods or election precincts, a news release said.
In November, city council seats for Districts 1, 3 and 5 will be up for election to two-year terms. Only residents of those three districts will be able to vote and run for office in this year’s city council election. New districts will be created for future elections after 2020 census data is released.