Pedestrians vs Cars

A truck rolls through the intersection of State Street and 11th Street in downtown Boise in early February.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If Boise officials have their way, the city's long-standing street cruise tradition could be a little less noisy this summer. 

City staff presented a plan to the city council to update certain ordinances related to loud amplification devices on or in vehicles and to excessive exhaust and muffler noise. Those ordinances were on the first reading schedule of Tuesday’s city council meeting.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County for the Idaho Press. She previously worked at a newspaper in rural Nebraska. She's from the D.C. area and went to school in Boston, where she graduated with a degree in journalism. In her free time, she loves watching football, spending time with Kyoko and Pickles, exploring and going on road trips with her best friends. She welcomes news tips in English or Spanish.

Recommended for you

Load comments