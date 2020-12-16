BOISE — The City Club of Boise on Wednesday honored Elinor Chehey with the Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement, recognizing her for five decades of work as an avid community volunteer, church leader, and longtime force in the League of Women Voters of Idaho.
Chehey, currently the League’s treasurer, has long focused on voter service activities through the League, from establishing a citizens commission to handle reapportionment of legislative districts to organizing candidate forums and debates and working for openness in government. She’s been an active part of the Idaho Debates, co-sponsored by the League with the Idaho Press Club and Idaho Public Television, since its inception in the 1970s, often serving as the debate time-keeper. In addition, Chehey is an active volunteer with her church, her neighborhood association and Interfaith Sanctuary.
“I feel it’s important for people to know something about who they’re voting for, beyond just what they put in their advertisements and telling us what they want to tell us,” Chehey said during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday.
She was lauded for her “calm, tact and determination,” for being one of “these folks who work quietly in the background,” and for making “a consistent contribution to the civic life of the state for decades.”
The Stimpson Award for Civic Engagement is the City Club of Boise’s highest honor. Past recipients have included:
- former Idaho Secretary of State Ben Ysursa
- Congressman Mike Simpson
- Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson for the league's work on the Boulder-White Clouds wilderness
- former Boise State University President Bob Kustra
- BSU political scientist emeritus Jim Weatherby