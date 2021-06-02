BOISE — Republican and Democratic leaders of the Idaho Legislature praised a transportation funding bill and lamented the Idaho Freedom Foundation’s influence over this year’s session during a virtual City Club of Boise forum on Wednesday.
The forum, hosted by Bill Manny, a longtime Idaho journalist and former president of the City Club of Boise, featured Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise.
A bipartisan highlight from the session — which remains in limbo after the House chose to recess rather than adjourn — was a billion-dollar bonding plan for major transportation improvements. The bill shifted $80 million a year from Idaho’s state sales tax revenues from the state general fund to the Idaho Transportation Department, allowing the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion in major transportation projects around the state over the coming years.
“That’s a significant departure from the way we’ve done business in the past, and I think that will yield dividends down the road,” Bedke said.
Bedke also praised income tax relief legislation and a “good” budget for Idaho teachers, but he deplored “ethical lapses” by his colleagues. Bedke was referring to a rape allegation against former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger and a subsequent ethics investigation, which was overshadowed by harassment against the alleged rape victim and attempts to publicize her name, including by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. The ethics committee recommended von Ehlinger be ousted from the Legislature. He later resigned.
Rubel agreed the transportation plan was a positive outcome, and she commended the ethics committee charged with investigation von Ehlinger’s actions. “I felt that the ethics committee really came together in a unanimous fashion to send a strong message that the Capitol is not a hunting ground,” she said. As for the rest of the session, the Democratic leader said, “Disappointments were many.”
Among the Legislature’s most significant lapses this session was failing to fund all-day kindergarten and pre-school, Rubel said. She also chastised her colleagues for declining to restore higher education funding to pre-Great Recession levels — instead, Republicans decreased funding to Idaho’s four universities — and instituting tax policies detrimental to municipalities and favoring wealthy citizens and businesses over the poor.
“We came into this session with such incredible opportunity,” Rubel said. “We had an over $600 million budget surplus, we had another more than $600 million in the rainy day fund, and we were getting over $1 billion in federal funds. We had more money than the state had ever seen in its existence. This was a year to do big things to help the people of Idaho.”
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, harangued the Idaho Freedom Foundation, a libertarian think tank that focused its efforts this session on eliminating public funding for education and suggested the Republican-dominated Senate is “left-leaning.” The group — which publishes a “Freedom Index,” giving points to lawmakers that support ultra conservative legislation — has grown “very aggressive” toward those legislators that don’t agree with its directives, Winder said Wednesday.
“My greatest disappointment is how many legislators are willing to follow the directions of the Idaho Freedom Foundation,” Winder said. “That’s one of the biggest threats we have to our democracy and our state: We’ve got a small group of people that are very vocal, they’re very aggressive towards anyone that doesn’t agree with them, and they’re willing to do and say anything they want … to try and get rid of anybody.”
To counter the Idaho Freedom Foundation from “driving the agenda” at the Statehouse, Winder suggested more conservative groups get involved in the legislative process.
“If you don’t, you’re going to see a continued move more and more to the extreme right,” he said.
Winder also defended a series of bills that trimmed Gov. Brad Little’s executive powers during emergencies, which Little signed into law. Often at odds during the coronavirus pandemic over executive orders and federal spending, the Legislature and Little “learned how to work better together,” Winder said. He defended the Legislature’s right to alter the governor’s powers: “Yeah, he has some constitutional authorities that are given to him as the executive, but all the orders that he issued were based upon Idaho code. Idaho code is basically a delegation of the legislative authority to the executive branch to deal with these emergencies.”
Stennett suggested the Legislature lacks nimbleness to delegate in an emergency, but, on Wednesday, she focused her attacks on Republican-backed bills to make citizen initiatives more difficult. One bill increases the benchmark for signatures required on a ballot initiative — a benchmark that critics of the bill, who have filed a court challenge against the now-law, will be impossible to meet. Another bill requires initiative-signers to be within the state’s boundaries, regardless of whether they’re registered Idaho voters.
“They restricted people’s ability to have a voice in the legislative and political process,” Stennett said. “The only two things that the public can do to directly tell us they’re happy with what we do or not are by their votes and by the initiative process. To diminish their power was more than unfortunate.”