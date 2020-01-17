The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association is calling on the Idaho Legislature to create an “interim committee to explore the funding of appropriate correctional facilities,” citing frustrations with state prisoners housed in county jails.
The move is the latest act in an ongoing disagreement between the Idaho Department of Correction and county sheriff’s offices, and comes after an announcement of proposed legislation to lower the rate at which the department reimburses counties for holding state-sentenced inmates.
Because of a dire lack of beds in Idaho’s prisons, people sentenced to prison often don’t always go to a prison facility directly after they are sentenced. Instead, they’re kept in county jails, sometimes for weeks after their sentencing. People who violate parole for technical reasons while supervised by the department’s officers, but who don’t commit any new crime, are also housed in county jails. On Tuesday, for instance, in the Ada County Jail, there were 90 inmates who had already been sentenced to prison, and 67 people who had violated their parole for technical reasons, but had committed no new crime. Of the 90 people sentenced to prison, 18 had been in the Ada County Jail for more than seven days.
Currently, the department reimburses the counties for housing those sentenced to prison at a rate of $55 per day for the first seven days, and then $75 per day after that. Both of those numbers are still lower than the average daily cost of housing a person in jail, which is $99 per day, according to a Friday news release from the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association.
But on Tuesday, in his budget presentation to the Idaho Legislature, Idaho Department of Correction Director Josh Tewalt mentioned Gov. Brad Little will be proposing legislation this session to do away with the tiered payment system — something the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association lobbied for in 2018 — and instead set the rate of reimbursement at $60 per day. Tewalt told the Idaho Press last week the legislation would require that rate increase to $65 by fiscal year 2022.
The members of the Idaho Sheriffs’ Association are “concerned” about the proposal, according to Friday’s release.
“The reasoning for the tiered system was to provide an incentive to the state to pick up their prisoners in a timely manner rather than using county jails as a de facto extension to Idaho’s state prison system,” the release reads. “The legislature agreed and passed the payment structure into law.”
Tewalt also said the proposed legislation will address sections of Idaho’s code at issue in an ongoing lawsuit between Ada County and the department. In November, the county’s civil prosecutors moved to hold Tewalt in contempt of court, citing a 1991 court ruling which ordered the department to remove state-sentenced prisoners from the Ada County and Kootenai County jails within seven days of notification of their sentencing. The county’s argument hinged on the fact that state-sentenced prisoners routinely remained in the jail for longer than seven days — and the jail had, in fact, failed Idaho Sheriffs’ Association audits in 2018 and 2019 because of overcrowding.
Tewalt told the Idaho Press the governor’s legislation “clarifies the sections of code that underpin that (court) decision...to provide more discretion on when we’re obligated to go pick (inmates) up.”
He argued the court decision forces the department to prioritize Ada and Kootenai counties, which he said was unfair to other counties with crowded jails.
The Idaho Sheriffs’ Association, however, believes the legislation would simply allow the department “to continue using jails to catch the overflow of inmates that should be in prison,” according to the release.
The Idaho prison system is broken, according to the release, “through no fault of IDOC.”
The release cites Idaho’s practice of sending prisoners out of state to two private facilities in Texas because of lack of bedspace, and said the state needs to find a better solution for housing those sentenced to prison.
“The Idaho Sheriffs Association recommends that the Idaho legislature create an interim committee to explore the funding of appropriate correctional facilities,” according to the release. “Sending incarcerated Idahoans out of state is a loser for the inmate, the inmate’s families and sends millions of Idaho taxpayer dollars to other states.”