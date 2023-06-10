Empty desks

In Idaho’s largest school districts, nearly all saw jumps in chronic absenteeism last school year.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published June 5 on IdahoEdNews.org.

More and more Idaho students are habitually missing class, according to data EdNews acquired from the State Department of Education via a public records request.

Idaho Education News data analyst Randy Schrader contributed to this report.

Recommended for you

Load comments