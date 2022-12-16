Support Local Journalism


BOISE — Last year, Christmas trees were in high demand while the supply was low. But this year, while the Christmas tree shortage is starting to taper off, prices are still climbing according to Jordan Risch, owner of Jordan’s Garden Center and Seasonal Market.

Risch has been selling Christmas trees for 25 years and said farmers don’t usually fertilize the trees — they plant them on hillsides and let nature do the rest — which could be part of the reason Christmas trees have doubled in price over the past 10 years, as wildfires and droughts have affected supply.

Christmas Trees

Christmas tree shoppers browse the selection at Jordan’s Garden Center in Boise on Wednesday.
Christmas Trees

A Christmas wreath hangs on a wall at Jordan’s Garden Center in Boise.

