Christmas in Color at Expo Idaho
Drive through acres of more than 1.5 million lights synchronized to holiday music heard through your radio. Giant candy canes, snowmen, arched pathways and more are featured in the west parking lot of Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St., until Jan. 3. Tickets are $30 per vehicle for 5:30-9:30 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets: christmasincolor.net. Presented by GoGo Squeeze, KTVB Channel 7 News, 102.7 FM, Pioneer Federal Credit Union and TDS.
Idaho Bright Lights Festival
Visit the Ford Idaho Center for a “twist on a classic winter market and beautiful holiday light display.” This debut event features nightly activities every weekend through Jan. 1:
- Scavenger Hunt
- Shopping local Treasure Valley vendors
- Lights display by Silver Bells Decorative Lighting Solutions
- Seasonal drinks and bites
- Designated children’s area with activities, including a letter box to Santa
- Digital entertainment and hot holiday drinks by the fire pit
Additionally, every weekend has unique live music performances by Treasure Valley artists performed in the Main Stage covered area. View the schedule at fordidahocenter.com/events/idaho-bright-lights-festival. The event is presented by Idaho Central Credit Union. Tickets are required and available at ictickets.com.
Winter Wonderland in downtown Caldwell
Experience the winter season every evening with ice skating, favorite treats and holiday shopping in downtown Caldwell. Winter Wonderland Creek Lights are on display at dusk through Jan. 10. Presented by Destination Caldwell and other partners. More information: indiancreekplaza.com/winter-wonderland-festival.
Winter Garden aGlow is open
Idaho Botanical Garden has transformed into a twinkling wonderland, and community members are invited to “peek into the Garden Cottage to see what Santa and Mrs. Claus are up to.” Snacks and warm drinks from local vendors are available. “Check out the holiday express model train display, wander through the coolest tunnel of lights in Boise, and see what wondrous creation Illumicone has in store for you this year.”
To promote safety and social-distancing, this event will use timed ticketing. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets are available at idahobotanicalgarden.org.
Community Calendar
Please note, due to the current circumstances around COVID-19, some event details may change. Please contact the event venue for the most up-to-date information and COVID-19 precautions.
Boise — First Thursday in downtown Boise features all day specials on shopping, happy hours and dining, gallery tours and more. Find out what’s happening at downtownboise.org.
Meridian — Friends of the Library Book Sale, 12 p.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Virtual — Karah Sutton — A Wolf for A Spell, 4:30 p.m., Rediscovered Bookshop.
Virtual — Foster-Adoption Information Seminar, 6 p.m., A New Beginning Adoption Agency.
Virtual — Belinda Bowler Concert Film, 7 p.m., The Record Exchange.
Eagle — Wreath Decorating, 7 p.m., Eagle City Hall 660 E. Civic Lane.
Virtual — Trivia Night!, 7 p.m., Nampa Public Library.
Garden City — Frontliner, 7:30 p.m., Barrelhouse Pub and Grill, 5181 N. Glenwood St.
Boise — Comedy Night feat Thurs. Nite Frights through Heckler Vision, 8 p.m., Playhouse Boise, 8001 W. Fairview Ave.