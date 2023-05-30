Support Local Journalism


KUNA — On Tuesday, students at Reed Elementary School experienced something that can only be described as Christmas in May.

All 700 students at Reed Elementary picked out three toys that were donated from Astegos in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign. The program, called "Unplug and Play," is meant to give kids fun and creative things to do instead of playing on electronics, Astegos Founder Tim Flaherty said.

Children pick from a selection of toys and games available to students at Reed Elementary School in Kuna on Tuesday. The items were made available as part of a program called "Unplug and Play."
Staff Sgt. Jessieian Paala, with the United States Marine Corps, shows off a selection of toys and games available to students at Reed Elementary School in Kuna on Tuesday. The Marines, paired with local nonprofit Astego, the Ada County Sheriffs Office and the local American Legion chapter, helped to distribute the toys as part of a program called "Unplug and Play."

Emily White is a reporter for the Idaho Press. She covers Boise and Ada County with an emphasis on education. Follow her on Twitter @EmilyWhite177 and email her at ewhite@idahopress.com

