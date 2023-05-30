Staff Sgt. Jessieian Paala, with the United States Marine Corps, gets a reaction as he shows off a selection of toys and games available to students at Reed Elementary School in Kuna on Tuesday. The Marines, paired with local nonprofit Astego, the Ada County Sheriffs Office and the local American Legion chapter helped to distribute the toys as part of a program called "Unplug and Play."
Children gather in the gym before selecting from toys and games available to students at Reed Elementary School in Kuna on Tuesday. The items were made available as part of a program called "Unplug and Play."
KUNA — On Tuesday, students at Reed Elementary School experienced something that can only be described as Christmas in May.
All 700 students at Reed Elementary picked out three toys that were donated from Astegos in partnership with the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign. The program, called "Unplug and Play," is meant to give kids fun and creative things to do instead of playing on electronics, Astegos Founder Tim Flaherty said.
Reed Elementary is the first school in Kuna School District to benefit from the program, and its students wouldn't be benefiting from it if it weren't for two teachers: Mary Holmes and Rocki Beck.
Holmes and Beck have been using Astegos, a community warehouse for nonprofits, churches and schools, for a while, and reached out after hearing about Flaherty's desire to partner with schools and Toys for Tots.
“I totally believe in taking technology out, especially for the summer,” Holmes said. “Nobody stops and plays anymore. Everyone is just entertained.”
Getting students off of technology for the summer is important to teachers, because they see firsthand how technology use changes students, Holmes said. Some students lack communication skills that could be developed outside of school by play, whether it be with Legos or board games.
"In my opinion, there is an addiction to technology," Holmes said.
That addiction is something Holmes and Beck see in their own homes.
Beck, who teaches technology at Reed Elementary, says she wants kids off of technology. Her own kids have an hour screen-time limit on all their devices because after too much use, Beck notices they get more irritable.
“There’s too much of that these days. We just want kids to be creative thinkers without having an electronic device all the time," Reed Elementary Principal Kevin Gifford said. “We use devices at school, obviously, so there's value to them. We just don't want (students) to do that exclusively.”
But this initiative is about more than kids unplugging: It's about kids who have a need that the community can meet together.
“This is a way we can have a broader impact," Flaherty said. "We're impacting the lives of 65,000 students through our community warehouse right now, and we’re one year out.”
Reed Elementary has a diverse population of students and is a good representation of some of the needs in Kuna, Gifford said.
For some of these kids, these toys are all they'll get from now until Christmas, Superintendent Wendy Johnson said.
“We have title students (low income) who have a need," Holmes said. "My fifth- graders, when we brought the toys back, they were so excited about those pot-its, you would have thought that we had just given them a PlayStation.”
It takes organizations like Toys for Tots, police departments, city governments, schools and communities to make something like this happen, Flaherty said.
“These programs are really important for us in a lot of ways," Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford said. "It's organizations like (Flaherty's) community outreach organizations and victim advocate organizations that really supply us with the knowledge of the things that we should be doing."
In Holmes' class of 37 students, there are kids who don't know how to tally, or play Monopoly — things that the "Unplug and Play" initiative could change.
Staff Sgts. Jessieian Paala, Ricardo Montero and Alexander Lopez handed out toys to kids on behalf of Toys for Tots.
"It's amazing how generous the community is, like all the toys are donated, and if it’s not donated, money is," Paala, Toys for Tots coordinator, said. "I'm also a father, so it's really nice to see people caring for kids."
After a brief discussion about how to use 911 in case of an emergency, elementary students picked out their three toys, grinning ear to ear and laughing with their friends.
“Our teachers are awesome,” Johnson said. “This is the perfect example of going above and beyond (for students).”
