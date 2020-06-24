Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced this week that there will be no Chinook fishing season on the South Fork of the Salmon River in 2020.
Fish and Game reported that returning hatchery fish is not projected to meet broodstock needs.
A short season targeting a few hundred Chinook salmon destined for central Idaho on the upper Salmon River opens Friday as seasons elsewhere in Idaho closed or never opened.
The Fish and Game Commission approved a Chinook fishing season to start Friday on a 38-mile section of river between the South Butte boat ramp near Clayton upstream to about 100 yards downstream of the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery.
“About 300 to 350 adult Chinook are expected to be available for harvest as well as juvenile ‘Jack’ salmon,” Fish and Game said in a news release.
Fishing for Chinook on the upper Salmon River will only be open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. The season is set to close Aug. 9.
Overall, returning spring Chinook numbers for Idaho has been dismal. Hatchery salmon are embedded with a tag that is read as they pass through the Bonneville Dam on the lower Columbia River west of Portland, Oregon. The tags identify a fish’s final spawning destination. Once past the Bonneville Dam, Idaho fish still have several more dams to negotiate before arriving at their spawning site.
“This year’s adult returns to both the Clearwater basin and Rapid River hatchery are the lowest since we have been collecting PIT tag data,” said Joe DuPont, fisheries regional manager in his weekly update last week. “In addition, the returns of jacks are also the lowest we have seen since PIT tag data has been collected which doesn’t bode well for next year. I wish I had better news for you, but that is what the data shows.”
Projections are also poor for summer Chinook numbers.
“Due to the projected poor return of upper Columbia summer Chinook, Washington and Oregon are not planning on opening a fishing season on them at this point,” DuPont reported.