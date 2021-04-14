This story was originally published on KTVB.com
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Chinden Boulevard is closed in both directions between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads due to police activity in the area.
A Meridian police spokesperson says a man led Caldwell police on a pursuit from Canyon County into Ada County where the suspect pointed a handgun at Meridian police officers from inside his car. Those Meridian officers were attempting to place spike strips in the road to stop the pursuit.
A Meridian officer performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, stopping the pursuit where law enforcement is currently negotiating with the man.
An Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says officers were attempting to stop the man who is a suspect in a domestic violence case.
The West Ada School District and local churches were informed by police of the incident. A Code Red reverse 911 went out to residents in the area to warn people of the situation.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they continue negotiating with the man.
This is a developing situation and KTVB has a crew headed to the scene. We'll update this story as we get more information.