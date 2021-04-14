This story was originally published on KTVB.com
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Police say a man is dead after shooting himself during a standoff with police on Chinden Boulevard. The road remains closed in both directions between Ten Mile and Black Cat roads due to police activity.
A Meridian police spokesperson says the man led Caldwell police on a pursuit from Canyon County into Ada County where he pointed a handgun at Meridian police officers from inside his car. Those Meridian officers were attempting to place spike strips in the road to stop the pursuit.
A Meridian officer performed a PIT maneuver on the suspect's vehicle, stopping the pursuit where law enforcement negotiated with the man Wednesday afternoon.
An Ada County Sheriff's Office spokesperson says the man was a suspect in a domestic violence case.
The West Ada School District and local churches were informed by police of the incident. A Code Red reverse 911 went out to residents in the area to warn people of the situation.
Police are asking people to stay away from the area as they investigate the situation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.