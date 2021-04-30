BOISE — On Monday, an array of child care providers will close their doors and instead spend time urging state legislators online and in person to approve federal funds set aside to aid the industry.
The American Rescue Plan Act funding is to help the state’s economies reopen and parents return to work.
“Boy, child care has been suffering,” said Lori Fascilla, director of Giraffe Laugh child care centers in Boise. “We just want them to know we need it.”
“We’re not looking for handouts,” said Robin Findl, owner of Kids Choice Child Care Center & Preschool, which has locations in Meridian and Boise. “We are looking for help to sustain.”
The federal legislation, known around the Statehouse by its acronym ARPA, includes approximately $228.8 million for children’s programs.
“There’s been a small group of us working on ideas and working with Health & Welfare,” said Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, the House vice-chair of the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee. She said she was glad to hear that providers were planning to contact lawmakers. “I think this is a year that everyone needs to fight for their funding,” she said.
The $228.8 million allocated to Idaho includes $3.1 million in increased allocations for current programs in 2022; $138.9 in “child care stabilization” funds to help Idaho’s child care industry get back up and running after the pandemic, that must be spent by fiscal year 2023; and $86.8 million in additional Child Care Development Block Grant funding that must be spent by 2024. That funding goes beyond traditional child care providers to potentially include organizations like the Boys & Girls Club, 4-H or after-school programs.
Gov. Brad Little has submitted a request to the Legislature’s Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee to appropriate $99 million of the $228.8 million next year, including the $3.1 million; $70 million for stabilization; and $26 million for block grants. All the funds are for existing programs — the block grant program, for example, started in Idaho in 1998 — so federal guidance on spending the funds already is in place.
JFAC has not yet taken up the request; Troy said she doesn’t believe it’s too late.
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, the Senate co-chair of JFAC, said, “Yes, there’s time, good grief. I think we’re going to be there all week long, to be honest with you.”
Rep. Rick Youngblood, R-Nampa, the House co-chair of the joint committee, said, “I’m very familiar with the request for the money. I’ve probably gotten at least 50 to 60 emails just on that issue.”
But he noted that the House this past week rejected $40.3 million in ARPA funds for voluntary COVID-19 testing in Idaho’s public and private schools next year. Though the debate included a false claim that children can’t carry the coronavirus, Youngblood said he thinks the key to House approval of ARPA funds is “a very clear direction on their use and when we need to disburse them,” and he thought some members thought that was lacking in the testing plan.
“I don’t want to rush all this, because it’s not going to do me any good to have it turned down and then have to bring it back again,” he said.
He noted that on some aspects of ARPA, federal guidance has been changing as frequently as weekly.
“I don’t know anybody that’s said, ‘Wait a year,’” Youngblood said of the child care aid. “We’re saying let’s figure out a path and how much we can distribute and under what process.”
Emily Allen, an outreach and policy associate with Idaho Voices for Children, said, “It’s at the point where providers are scared and nervous and are not sure how to have their voices heard.”
That’s led to the push for Monday’s outreach. It will include a virtual event at 9 a.m. for those unable to come to the Capitol in person, as well as direct outreach to lawmakers from providers and parents.
“It will provide an opportunity for providers across the state to basically show up and talk about how the child care industry is extremely fragile, and that relief dollars are important to sustain the industry across the state,” Allen said.
Idaho’s state child care program licenses child care providers, ranging from small in-home day cares with up to six kids to large centers. It provides a free resource and referral program for parents seeking quality child care in their area, whether or not they qualify for assistance. It provides professional development and training to providers and their staff aimed at ensuring quality. And for low-income families, it provides subsidies to help parents pay for the often-costly care.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, hundreds of Idaho child care providers have gone out of business. The state program also administers small monthly grants and other assistance to providers and families under earlier COVID-19 aid programs approved by Congress, aimed at keeping the industry going through the pandemic, particularly for essential workers.
On Feb. 21, the Idaho House approved HB 200, a $24 million supplemental appropriation for federal child care aid within the current budget year, which was allocated in the December coronavirus relief package; it passed the House, 40-30, and has since passed the Senate and been signed into law. That funding also included $34 million to be spent in the next budget year that starts July 1; those funds were included in the budget bill for next year for the Division of Welfare in the state Department of Health & Welfare, but when the budget bill, SB 1163, came up for debate in the House on April 6 — one day before the House Health & Welfare Committee was due to be briefed on all federal child care aid programs — House members had questions and killed the bill.
A new version, HB 369, has since cleared JFAC and is pending on the House’s 3rd Reading Calendar. It ties strings to the $34 million, extending that funding only through Dec. 31. Those funds are specifically pandemic-related, providing grants to keep child care operators in business and additional aid to families.
The ARPA funds are longer term, covering the recovery from the pandemic.
Lori Wolff, deputy director of the Department of Health & Welfare, said the ARPA stabilization funds are aimed at “trying to make sure that we have adequate access for good quality child care in the state.”
If lawmakers appropriate those funds, they could address needs beyond Dec. 31.
“We have legislators that have been very supportive of trying to understand what is needed, and we’ve worked very closely with them,” Wolff said. “But we do need their support and approval in order to spend any of the ARPA funding.”
Alex Adams, the governor’s budget director, said, “We wanted to get some of it going now. JFAC has not yet acted on it, but we’ve continued to have discussions with members. … We’re optimistic that there’s a path forward, but it’s at the discretion of the Legislature, at this point.”
Troy said of the child care providers’ and stakeholders’ outreach plans, “I think it’s great that they’re coming. Come and make a case for it. I think sometimes that needs to be brought to people’s attention.”
As the state moves past the pandemic, she said, “I think the day cares and the restaurants are going to have the slowest recovery. Because parents are concerned about sending their kids back, and we can’t open up the economy without them.”