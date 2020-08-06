With schools opening this fall with a mix of online and in-person learning, local programs are expanding to meet child care needs.
The Treasure Valley Family YMCA, the largest child care provider in Idaho, will provide weekday care at eight sites from Caldwell to Boise. And the Boise School District is partnering with Boise Parks and Recreation to host Kid City Camps at five school-based community centers this fall.
YMCA SITES
The Y is opening registration Friday for eight sites that will provide child care and academic support from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays.
Registration is open to all, but capacity is limited. Income-based financial assistance is available.
"Many families had expressed how challenging it was to balance work and their children’s education when schools went to virtual learning last spring," David Duro, CEO of Treasure Valley Family YMCA, said a statement. "…We are excited to offer expanded child care and hope it will help families successfully navigate the upcoming school year."
The program will be offered at eight sites to start:
- Downtown Boise YMCA - 1050 W. State St.
- Caldwell YMCA - 3720 S. Indiana Ave.
- South Meridian YMCA - 5155 S. Hillsdale Ave.
- West Boise YMCA & Boise City Aquatic Center - 5959 N. Discovery Way
- Ustick Y Kids - 12435 W. Ustick Road, Meridian
- Siena Y Kids - 2900 E. Rome Dr., Meridian
- Eagle Y Kids - 1441 N. Sevenoaks Way, Eagle
- Hunter Y Kids - 4550 N. Coppercloud Way, Meridian
Registration must be done in person. Starting Aug. 7, each site is open for registration from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Tuition rates start at $57 and depend on location, number of days per week, and financial assistance eligibility.
BOISE CHILD CARE
Kid City Camp is a weekday child care program staffed by Parks and Recreation team members for children going into first through sixth grades when in-person school is canceled due to health concerns.
The daylong camps will be offered during the fall on weeks that the Boise School District does not hold in-person school. Boise students will learn from home starting Aug. 17 at least through Sept. 8.
“We know that Boise parents are struggling and want to do all we can to support them," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "… As a fellow parent in the Boise School District, I hope this additional childcare option provides peace of mind for residents trying to juggle multiple roles during this pandemic.”
All Kid City Camp locations will open for registration starting Monday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m. Registration is limited to up to 24 youth at each site. Students do not need to attend the school where a community center is based to take part in the program.
The cost for care is $80 per week, per child for Boise residents, and approximately $123 per week, per child for non-residents. Scholarships are available, and no family will be turned away based on inability to pay.
Each day of Kid City Camp will be comprised of online schooling led by the school the student currently attends.
The hours of operation for each weeklong camp will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is designed for working parents who do not have the ability to supervise their child’s online learning at home.
Current Kid City Camp dates:
- Aug. 17-21
- Aug. 24-28
- Aug. 31-Sept. 4
Kid City Camp locations:
- Grace Jordan Community Center - 6411 W. Fairfield Ave.
- Morley Nelson Community Center - 7701 W. Northview St.
- Taft Kid City Center - 3722 W. Anderson St.
- Whitney Community Center - 1609 S. Owyhee St.
- Whittier Community Center - 255 N. 29th St.
All children will need to bring headphones and a computer device daily (parents are asked to coordinate with their child’s school if they need a computer) and students should be prepared to independently navigate their device so they can complete online schooling with their teacher from their elementary school.
Call 208-608-7680 to register, or use the Boise Parks and Recreation online registration system at bit.ly/KidsCampBoise to sign up.