BOISE — Current Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck is planning to run for Secretary of State next year, joining a race that already includes two other candidates, Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane and state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene.
All three are Republicans, as is current second-term Secretary of State Lawerence Denney. Denney, 73, told the Idaho Press in March that he’s “probably not going to run again.”
Houck, who has been chief deputy for the past two years and has been with the office for six, listed as his campaign treasurer Donna Denney, Lawerence Denney’s wife. But Lawerence Denney said that doesn’t mean he’s endorsing in the race.
“I do not intend to endorse in the primary,” Denney told the Idaho Press on Tuesday. “I’ve got lots of friends in this race already.”
The primary election isn’t until May of 2022, and Houck said he’d planned to wait before going public about his run. “But with the number of candidates in all the offices starting to step in, I felt, if I was going to be a candidate, it was important that my name get included into the conversation now rather than later,” he said.
Houck said he feels his No. 1 qualification for the post is “I’m the one that’s actually been doing the work in the office. I’m the one that’s familiar with the internal workings of the office, whether that’s from a Land Board perspective, or the corporate division perspective. I helped develop the team that is and continues to move the Secretary of State’s office forward from a technology standpoint, and from a processes standpoint, in our corporate division and across the board.”
Houck said if elected, he wouldn’t propose big changes in the office. “I’d just like to see us continue the momentum that we already have,” he said. “I think Idaho has one of the best election systems in the country. … There are places where we can continue to shore it up, but it clearly doesn’t need wholesale change.”
Houck is a former IT consultant who holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Montana and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in homeland security from the Naval Postgraduate School, which he said expects to earn in September.
Houck first joined the Idaho Secretary of State’s office as a contractor, becoming a deputy Secretary of State in 2016.
Denney said he hasn’t yet announced that he won’t seek re-election, and had intended to wait to announce his plans until the fall. “But I think there are enough people getting in now that I probably should address that,” he said Tuesday, adding that he’ll likely send out a press release within the next couple of weeks.