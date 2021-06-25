Fairmont Pool in Boise will remain closed until Monday due to a chemical spill that sent 14 people to the hospital and required a hazmat team to respond.
The spill occurred around 1 p.m. on Friday. In total, 28 people were evaluated and several underwent decontamination. In addition to the 14 individuals sent to the hospital, 11 people were treated at the scene.
According to a press release, Boise Fire crews, including 5 engines, 2 battalion chiefs, 2 division chiefs, and the hazmat team along with Ada County Paramedics, responded to the incident.
According to the release, Ada County dispatch also sent out a Code Red alert to people in the area asking them to shelter in place to avoid respiratory injury. The shelter in place has since been lifted.
The investigation into what chemicals were used and what happened leading up to the accident remains ongoing.