The Indian Creek Car Show is Saturday on Main and Seventh streets downtown Caldwell.
The event starts at 7 a.m., with judging and public voting from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., culminating with an award ceremony at 12:45 p.m.
The car show is free to attend.
While you’re there, check out the dressed-up pups in the Indian Creek Dog Show from 9:30 to 11 a.m. near the Seventh Street Stage. A parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an award ceremony at 11 a.m. Awards include “Best In Show,” “Best Costume,” “Best Trick/Dance,” and “Best Dog/Owner Look Alike.”
Saturday
Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.
Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.
Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.
Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District Book Sale, 9 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Caldwell — Train Depot Open House, 10 a.m., 701 Main St.
Homedale — Book Sale, 10 a.m., Gypsy Jackson Memorial Library, 121 W. Owyhee Ave. Friends of the Homedale Library.
Online — Breath-A-Palooza for Pulmonary Fibrosis. The public is invited to “walk for a purpose” at 10 a.m. by registering for free at tinyurl.com/breathapalooza2020.
Nampa — Beginning Floral Design, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Nampa — Paddle Boarding 101, 10:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.
Meridian — Back-to-School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.
Nampa — Youth Painting, 11 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.
Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.
Meridian — The Amazing Backyard Campout (in your backyard), 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation Department. More information: meridiancity.org/parks/campout.
Garden City — Hokum Hi-Flyers at Sandbar Patio Bar & Grill, 6 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.
Garden City — Bruce Campbell “Evil Dead” screening with Q&A, 7:30 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.
Online — Cabernet Cabaret fundraiser, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater. More information: boiselittletheater.org.
Middleton — Strength 2 Thrive Walk-a-Thon for Suicide Prevention. The event will feature an overnight walk-a-thon with general festivities beginning 7 p.m. at Forge International School, 208 S. Hartley Lane in Middleton. The event continues into Sunday through 8 a.m. For more information or to donate visit strength2thrive.org. For helpful resources and information about suicide prevention call the hotline at 208-398-4357 and visit idahosuicideprevention.org. This event is organized in partnership with Rhythm and Grace Counseling.