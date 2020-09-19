Indian Creek Plaza 10.jpg

The sign for Indian Creek Plaza stands prominently in downtown Caldwel.

 Kari Hudson for the Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Indian Creek Car Show is Saturday on Main and Seventh streets downtown Caldwell.

The event starts at 7 a.m., with judging and public voting from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., culminating with an award ceremony at 12:45 p.m.

The car show is free to attend.

While you’re there, check out the dressed-up pups in the Indian Creek Dog Show from 9:30 to 11 a.m. near the Seventh Street Stage. A parade will begin at 10 a.m., followed by an award ceremony at 11 a.m. Awards include “Best In Show,” “Best Costume,” “Best Trick/Dance,” and “Best Dog/Owner Look Alike.”

Saturday

Online — Run Wild for Zoo Boise — for all age groups anytime and anywhere until Sept. 30 to support Zoo Boise. More information: zooboise.org.

Garden City — RV Show & Sale all day at Expo Idaho, 5610 N. Glenwood St.

Meridian — Main Street Market, 9 a.m., City Hall Plaza, 33 E. Broadway Ave. Eventageous Idaho LLC.

Meridian — Friends of the Meridian Library District Book Sale, 9 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Caldwell — Train Depot Open House, 10 a.m., 701 Main St.

Homedale — Book Sale, 10 a.m., Gypsy Jackson Memorial Library, 121 W. Owyhee Ave. Friends of the Homedale Library.

Online — Breath-A-Palooza for Pulmonary Fibrosis. The public is invited to “walk for a purpose” at 10 a.m. by registering for free at tinyurl.com/breathapalooza2020.

Nampa — Beginning Floral Design, 10 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Nampa — Paddle Boarding 101, 10:30 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Boise — WalkAbout Boise Historic Walking Tour, 11 a.m., outside of the Basque Museum and Cultural Center, 611 W. Grove St. Preservation Idaho.

Meridian — Back-to-School Outdoor Book Displays, 11 a.m., Cherry Lane Library, 1326 W. Cherry Lane.

Nampa — Youth Painting, 11 a.m., Rec Center, 131 Constitution Way.

Boise — Schick-Ostolasa Farmstead tours, 12:30 p.m., 5006 W. Farm Court. Dry Creek Historical Society.

Meridian — The Amazing Backyard Campout (in your backyard), 4 p.m., Parks and Recreation Department. More information: meridiancity.org/parks/campout.

Garden City — Hokum Hi-Flyers at Sandbar Patio Bar & Grill, 6 p.m., 2900 W. Chinden Blvd.

Garden City — Bruce Campbell “Evil Dead” screening with Q&A, 7:30 p.m., Revolution Concert House, 4983 N. Glenwood St.

Online — Cabernet Cabaret fundraiser, 8 p.m., Boise Little Theater. More information: boiselittletheater.org.

Middleton — Strength 2 Thrive Walk-a-Thon for Suicide Prevention. The event will feature an overnight walk-a-thon with general festivities beginning 7 p.m. at Forge International School, 208 S. Hartley Lane in Middleton. The event continues into Sunday through 8 a.m. For more information or to donate visit strength2thrive.org. For helpful resources and information about suicide prevention call the hotline at 208-398-4357 and visit idahosuicideprevention.org. This event is organized in partnership with Rhythm and Grace Counseling.

Tags

Load comments