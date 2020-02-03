PAYETTE — All criminal charges were dismissed Friday against the former Fruitland High School assistant track coach, who was arrested in August on multiple sex crimes involving a 17-year-old girl.
Kelly Rhinehart, 53, of Fruitland, was indicted by a grand jury July 29 on felony charges of rape, sexual battery of a 16- or 17-year-old committed through lewd and lascivious acts, and three additional counts of sexual battery of a minor age 16 or 17, according to court records. The incidents were alleged to have occurred between March 2, 2019, and April 30, 2019, while Rhinehart coached the girl.
A trial date was slated for Monday, but court records show it was vacated in early January and changed to a status conference hearing, at which Rhinehart's attorneys would present a motion to dismiss all charges.
However, this hearing also was vacated, after Deputy Attorney General David Morse — special prosecutor for Payette County — submitted his own motion to dismiss all charges on Friday.
In the motion, Morse said, "the State recently received additional evidence and has determined that additional investigation is required before it proceeds with this matter."
Morse said the added investigation wouldn't be completed prior to Monday's status hearing, so "the State seeks to dismiss the matter without prejudice and reserves the right to refile."
The motion was granted by Canyon County's 3rd District Judge Davis VanderVelde, who oversaw the case to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Calls to Morse for comment on the dismissal were not immediately returned Monday.
Idaho State Police began their investigation into Rhinehart in early May, after allegations he’d been “involved in inappropriate sexual activity” with a minor. That same month, Rhinehart resigned from his position as assistant track coach, according to minutes from a Fruitland School District’s board of trustees meeting.
In addition to working as the school’s assistant track coach, Rhinehart was instrumental in the 2007 creation of Roady’s Truck Stops, a New Plymouth-based truck stop marketing group, according to CSP Magazine. In June of that year, the group agreed to a three-year deal to sponsor the Humanitarian Bowl — now referred to as the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl — at Albertsons Stadium, the Idaho Press previously reported.