BOISE — An effort to increase rainbow and brown trout in the Boise River is underway thanks to volunteers with Boise Valley Fly Fishers and Flood District No. 10.

The two entities are in the midst of enhancing a side channel on the Boise River between Garden City and Eagle as a safe haven where trout can spawn and continue to populate the popular recreation area.

