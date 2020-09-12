BOISE — The Intermountain Gas Company, which serves 350,000 customers in 74 communities in southern Idaho, is looking to change its natural gas rates through the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
The company is proposing the following changes:
- 3.6% increase for residential customers
- 4.29% increase for general service customers
- 5.1% increase for large volume customers
- 3.02% decrease for transportation customers
- 1.02% decrease for T-4 demand customers
Intermountain Gas is arguing that new costs to the transportation of natural gas along with changes to the company's other expenses in getting natural gas supplies warrant the rate changes.
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is accepting comments on the proposal through Sept. 21, which can be submitted online to the Idaho Public Utility Commission at secretary@puc.idaho.gov or by mail at Idaho Public Utilities Commission, 11331 W. Chinden Blvd., Building 8, Suite 201-A, Boise, ID 83714. Comments can also be sent to the Intermountain Gas Company in the care of Lori.Blattner@intgas.com or to Preston N. Carter at Givens Pursley LLP at prestoncarter@givenspursley.com.
Any letters or emails about the rate changes must include the caption; "In the manner of Intermountain Gas Company’s application for authority to change its prices," and the rate change's case number, INT-G-20-05.
Emails can also be submitted at puc.idaho.gov; click on “Case Comment Form” under “Consumers” and complete the comment form using case number INT-G-20-05.
The commission is requiring all comments to be sent to both the commission and the Intermountain Gas Company.
PUBLIC WORKSHOP FOR METERING SCHEDULED
The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting an online workshop to discuss an Idaho Power proposal to change its net metering program for large commercial, industrial and irrigation customers with on-site power generation.
Idaho Power is looking to replace the former two-meter requirement with a single-meter requirement for large customers, as well as making any net metering customers who sign up for the program on or after Dec. 1 subject to any changes in billing the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approves over the next 10 years.
The workshop is from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28. Those interested in participating online can do so by visiting idahogov.webex.com and entering number 133 703 0485. At the next window, enter your name, email address and the password MondayHearing28. Those interested in participating can also do so via phone by calling 1-415-655-0001, and entering the access code 133 703 0485. Representatives from Idaho Power and the Idaho Public Utilities Commission will be available to answer questions during the workshop.