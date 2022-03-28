BOISE — Legislation that sought to amend the way property taxes are calculated for self-storage businesses has been vetoed by Gov. Brad Little.
Little nixed SB 1301 late Friday, saying, “I recognize there may be a problem with property tax assessments for self-storage facilities, but I am reluctant to perform surgery on a wound that may only require a Band-Aid."
He noted that the bill would have required self-storage businesses to be subject to a different standard for property tax assessment than any other type of commercial property, mandating county assessors to use a cost approach only in calculating their taxable value.
"I am concerned this may open a Pandora's Box of other types of commercial properties seeking similar treatment," Little wrote in his veto message. "This concern is particularly heightened during a time when home prices in Idaho are skyrocketing and much of this legislative session has been focused on addressing rising property taxes, particularly for homeowners."
"As we all are aware, any reduction in value of one property type results in a shift of tax burden to other property taxpayers," the governor wrote.
SB 1301 passed the Senate on a 22-12 vote on March 11, with opponents raising some of the same concerns Little raised in his veto message; that is short of the two-thirds margin required to override a veto. It passed the House March 17 on a 55-15 vote.
The bill, which was pushed during the legislative session by former state Rep. Robert Anderst, now a lobbyist with Risch Pisca, said that assessors could use one or more market value calculations for self-storage facilities, but that the value set could not exceed "replacement cost of the improvements, less depreciation, plus land value for the real property."
Anderst represented Idaho Storage Connection, a business with locations in Ada and Canyon counties.
On March 3, the Senate Local Government and Taxation Committee held a full hearing the bill, and it was held in committee for lack of a motion. Three people, all representatives of the Idaho Self Storage Association, testified in favor of the bill, in addition to Anderst; two spoke against it, including Kathleen Atkinson of the Idaho Association of Assessors.
Then, the committee took up the bill again at its March 9 meeting, allowed no further testimony, and agreed on a voice vote to send it to the full Senate with a recommendation that it "do pass." Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, made the motion, and it was seconded by Sen. Regina Bayer, R-Meridian.
Atkinson, the Oneida County assessor, said she was “baffled” by the bill’s revival. “I was told when they held it in committee that that meant it was dead,” she said. “We were celebrating, thinking, ‘OK, we really made some progress here.’”
She said, “One of the things that I tell my constituents all the time is I have two jobs: I have to follow the law, and I have to treat everybody the same. … Then you get a bill like this that says, ‘Well, treat everybody the same except for this one group.’ It makes me cranky. It makes all the assessors cranky.”
“Storage units are a big business right now, or they wouldn’t be popping up everywhere,” Atkinson said. “And I just don’t think they should get different treatment than anyone else.”
During the House committee hearing on the bill, Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, spoke in favor of the bill. “This is something that I think should have been done in rule by the state Tax Commission anyway,” Manwaring said. “They should have fixed this problem without us having to do it. This is not a carve-out for self-storage facilities. We’re putting them back to how they should have been treated in the first place.”
Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise, said she was uncomfortable with a bill that’s “entirely for a very narrow type of property,” and said, “It feels like a carve-out to me.”