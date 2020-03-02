BOISE — A bill to loosen up Idaho's mandatory minimum prison sentences for heroin while adding new mandatory minimums for fentanyl passed the Idaho House on a divided vote Monday, amid debate over whether it's a step toward sentencing reform or just creates more mandatory minimum sentences.
Current Idaho law defines possession of certain amounts of specific drugs as "trafficking," whether or not the offender was trying to sell the drugs; drug trafficking offenses carry mandatory prison terms. Much of the debate has focused on heroin addicts who've gone to prison on trafficking charges.
HB 469, which passed the House on a 40-29 vote, raises the amounts of heroin that trigger those mandatory minimums. But it also adds new mandatory minimums for fentanyl possession.
"This bill is worse than nothing," said House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise. "I think there will be a net increase in the number of people incarcerated on mandatory minimum sentences under this bill. … That’s the concern."
The bill falls short of what a majority of House members want, and have voted for the past two years: To give judges more discretion, rather than tie them to mandatory minimum sentences pegged solely to amounts of drugs possessed.
Bills to allow judges to vary from the mandatory minimums in certain cases passed the House in 2018 and 2019 but have never gotten a hearing in the Senate.
Supporters of the bill, which is being sponsored by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, said it would at least address the problem of heroin addicts with high tolerances facing mandatory minimum sentences for possession of personal use amounts. Chaney recalled the testimony he has heard in committee for the past three years from addicts who ended up in prison, and said if the bill doesn't pass, they would continue to.
"Anecdote after anecdote, the examples given were for those caught with heroin," Chaney said. "This addresses the lion's share of those situations."
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, called the bill a "Hobson's choice," saying it would make some things better as far as heroin sentences but could reduce the chances of something more comprehensive passing in the future.
"It's just sad what could happen with this bill, so I'm just hoping at some point we get true reform," he said.
Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, said he supported adding fentanyl to the statute.
“Fentanyl is a real problem," he said. "Fentanyl kills people. Small amounts kill people. This bill deals with that. It’s between 100 times to 1,000 times more deadly than heroin.”
The bill would raise the amount of heroin needed for a three-year mandatory sentence from 2 to 5 grams. Under current law, 7 grams of heroin triggers a 10-year mandatory minimum. Chaney’s bill would change this so the next step on the scale would be 10 grams, which would lead to a five-year mandatory minimum. Twenty-eight grams or more would trigger a 10-year mandatory minimum under Chaney’s bill rather than 15, as it is under current law. Fentanyl would be added to the bill with the same sentences as heroin.
Idaho law is unclear as to whether marijuana edibles, such as brownies or gummies, are to be weighed whole when deciding how to charge someone — the "gummy issue," as Chaney dubbed it in committee. A pound or more of marijuana is subject to mandatory minimum sentences, meaning someone with a personal use amount of gummies or chocolates could theoretically be charged with drug trafficking.
Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, urged his colleagues to take what they can get for now and work on the issue more down the road.
"This is not the year to bite off the brownies," he said. "We can get this bill this year. Next year we take on the gummies and the brownies. Next year we try … something else."
The bill now heads to the Senate, where it is being sponsored by Senate Judiciary Chairman Todd Lakey, R-Nampa.