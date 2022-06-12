A short while ago, life was very different in Ada County.
Cars got stuck behind slow-moving tractors on Eagle Road. People shot pheasants from their yards and could see the unobstructed foothills from their homes. Life was slower, more rural and for many, more desirable.
But Boise became a hotspot, the place to be with its access to the outdoors. Over 200,000 people moved into the area over the past 12 years, according to data from the Community Planning Association of Southwest Idaho.
Transitions are hard. The dramatic changes in the region have left many old-timers feeling like their way of life is lost.
But as the economy has boomed, home values have risen dramatically, making those with real estate assets significantly wealthier. Homes sold easily in the red-hot market.
“The last two years has been like, it doesn’t matter what you did, it would all work,” Boise Premier Real Estate Broker and Owner Brett Hughes said.
But now some people with assets are trying desperately to protect their home values and a way of life that, for better or for worse, has either dissipated or is gone all together.
Neighbors have protested wineries, nightclubs, apartments, townhomes, shelters, gun ranges and more. They worry about traffic, complain to city councils about privacy concerns and sign petitions signaling their lack of support.
There are many challenges with managing growth, the Idaho Press previously reported. But a larger population base can support certain stores and events, like Krispy Kreme Doughnuts and In-N-Out Burger. So what does it mean for the Treasure Valley if neighbors stop these developments from coming in?
The winery
Hailey Minder grew up in Caldwell. In 2014, she and her husband Marshall started making sparkling wine. Her parents helped them start growing grapes on a parcel they found a few years later.
In the meantime, Minder was using space at Telaya Wine Co., but Telaya’s growth spurred her to find a new location. Her parents had built a vineyard shop, and Minder asked to split the space. In order to make it work, they applied for a conditional use permit.
Once they applied, the feedback started. The Idaho Press reached out to several neighbors who were opposed to the winery, who all either declined to comment or did not respond.
“We’re a teeny tiny family-run operation and we’re trying to make wine out of the products that we grow,” Minder said. “I think if we had done a better job at trying to talk with some of our neighbors … There’s just a lot of misunderstanding about what we plan to do.”
The Ada County Planning and Zoning Commission approved a conditional use permit for 3100 Cellars. However, the decision was appealed and went before the Ada County Board of Commissioners.
Neighbors expressed concerns about the possibility of DUIs from those drinking wine at the business. One man said the traffic would disrupt the quality of life “along with deteriorating our peace & quiet,” in a letter to the Ada County Planning & Zoning Commission. One couple was worried about safety and the personal expense to build landscaping to minimize noise pollution and aesthetic concerns, among other things.
“The neighborhood has been rural residential. I have seen vast changes over the 35 years that I have lived there,” one neighbor wrote in opposition. “It may be fun to see a winery come in however it welcomes a very different crowd of people to the area.”
A few Realtors, including Authority Real Estate Associate Broker Jerry Boyce, wrote to say the winery would decrease property values for their clients in the area.
The median Ada County home price increased 23.9% from April 2021 to April 2022.
Neighbors had complained about increases in traffic and noise, which Boyce said can decrease property values.
Boyce, who has lived in the Treasure Valley since he was a baby, said if change is planned it can be good but things like mixed-use in subdivisions can negatively impact the area.
“I lost my small town Idaho. It’s gone,” Boyce said. “...Then it grew. And I make my living off it so what can you say?”
Boyce said he grew up a typical Idaho kid, hunting and fishing. He remembered a time when people took shotguns to school in junior high and hunted the field for pheasants. People didn’t lock their doors or cars, he added. It’s bittersweet, because that lifestyle is gone but now there are new opportunities.
Minder said part of the opposition is people having a hard time with change.
“Even people new to the area, they see all the growth happening and it’s really hard when things are out of our control, like growth,” she said.
As an Idaho native, Minder said she’s struggled with the issue, too.
“I don’t know what the right answer is for wanting to have something that is what we had in the past,” she added. “Sometimes it’s about focusing on the good things that are coming with change.”
Change
When Meridian Planning Division Manager Caleb Hood started working for the city almost 19 years ago, Meridian had roughly 30,000 to 35,000 people.
A Treasure Valley native, Hood said he misses things like pheasant hunting and a closer sense of community, as well as getting from one side of town to the other in a reasonable amount of time. But things like the expansion of Roaring Springs and the new Scheels are exciting, he added.
“It’s sad in a way,” Hood said. “But progress, right, it’s a great place to be. That’s why we’re growing so fast. There aren’t a lot in our community that really remember the ‘good old Meridian.’”
Over the past 19 years, Hood has worked with applicants who have developed the city away from where it was. He’s also seen neighborhood concerns and oppositions. It’s not uncommon to have neighborhood opposition, he said, though the pandemic seems to have lessened the volume of people coming to testify against developments.
The concerns depend on the site and the project, but typically people have concerns about traffic, school overcrowding and density.
“Even single family homes can get opposition,” Hood said. “If it’s been a field and you’re used to having a field in your backyard and someone wants to develop that even with similar homes of similar size, that is still concerning to some people.”
However, not every application needs to or should be approved.
Ada County Commissioners decided to allow 3100 Cellars to move ahead with several conditions, BoiseDev reported. But others haven’t been so lucky. Yet despite a mixed track record, residents are still having an impact.
The public campaigns against such facilities can be “one of the biggest headaches in community economic development,” according to a West Virginia University study on the impacts of NIMBYs (acronym for not in my backyard). The study was published in 1997, illustrating just how long this phenomenon has impacted development.
Some homeowners become “watchful citizens of local government,” according to The Homevoter Hypothesis, a book about how home values influence decisions. They do this to “counteract the risk to their largest asset,” according to the author William A. Fischel.
However, these actions can affect the larger economic climate.
A 2015 analysis showed housing restrictions hurt the national economy, in part because of the people who work towards those restrictions.
The study said such restrictions on the new housing supply effectively limited the number of workers who had access to highly productive cities like New York and San Francisco.
Essentially, homes are where jobs sleep at night and when homes are limited, jobs are limited.
When productivity growth took place in “housing-constrained cities,” home prices increased rather than local employment, the study said.
Similarly in Boise, an increase in demand for homes without a corresponding increase in supply has pushed up prices and made it hard for businesses to find employees. Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said earlier this year an applicant for the department had pulled out of the hiring process because housing costs were too high.
“The high housing prices has probably cost the (Kootenai County) region just under 3,000 jobs. And we think that’s very conservative,” University of Idaho Clinical Associate Professor of Economics Steven Peterson said.
There’s no doubt that high housing costs are costing communities jobs throughout Idaho, he said.
As the Treasure Valley has grown, demand has increased both for places for people to work and for homes for workers to live.
“It’s somewhat of a nationwide trend that people begin to panic when they see growth and they react to it by trying to stop it,” Peterson said. “Usually the way they try to stop it is either to oppose the businesses coming in through zoning or to oppose the building of houses to support those new workers.”
Local governments can only influence the supply of housing or the supply of land and facilities for new businesses.
But with the population base in the Treasure Valley, demand remains. Ultimately, prices go up and jobs get driven away.
Opposing businesses can impact the economy as well.
Not every application should go through but a small group shouldn’t be able to control the growth of a whole community, Peterson said.
“If you give those voices veto power over new development, your community cannot grow,” he said.
However, Boise’s Director of Planning and Development Services Tim Keane said having a process where all voices are included is healthy.
“Growth is our friend,” Keane said. “If we use growth as a way to shape the city that we want, and that is a better city in the context of the values we have as a community, then growth is our vehicle for getting there.”