BOISE — The Idaho Senate on Monday passed Nampa Rep. Jason Monks’ proposal to change the distribution formula by which the state hands out its sales tax revenue sharing to cities, but not change the formula for counties.
Under the bill, HB 408, various cities would get more or less compared to the current formula; by Monks’ estimates, Boise would get $1 million less the first year the bill would be in effect, while Nampa would get nearly $900,000 more.
The bill sets a base line of the 2018 level for all cities, plus allots them a minimum of 1% growth per year in their shares of state sales taxes. Any growth beyond that would be divided to give more to those cities that now get less than the average per capita among all Idaho cities, compared to the current formula, which also includes other factors ranging from property market value to decades-old business inventory values.
Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, sponsored the bill in the Senate, and told senators it would make the distribution more fair.
“I think this is the fairest way to distribute the sales tax, based on population,” Hill said. “Then as the population grows, those cities that have the growth are going to receive a higher percentage of the distribution, because they’ve got to facilitate that growth.”
Monks, who has been working on the proposal for four years, said Boise would regain anything it loses “within a year or two” due to growth in sales tax revenues and its population growth.
The bill, HB 408, passed the Senate on a 30-4 vote; it earlier passed the House on a near-party line vote. It now heads to the governor’s desk.