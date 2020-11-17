BOISE — Idaho will tap $2 million in federal CARES Act coronavirus aid to pay for the deployment of 100 Idaho National Guard troops to active duty for COVID-19 response.
Gov. Brad Little’s Coronavirus Financial Advisory Committee unanimously approved the allocation on Tuesday after a brief virtual meeting. State Commerce Director Tom Kealey, a CFAC member, noted that it comes to about $20,000 per deployed guard member.
Brad Richy, director of the Idaho Office of Emergency Management, said that’s correct. It will cover salaries, equipment, expenses and more for the 100 Guard members for the 30-day period, he said.
“This is the best estimate I can give you at this time, based on the number of guardsmen being activated, the equipment they will use, the travel, the lodging and the per diem,” he said.
“We are putting them on state active duty,” he said, “just like we do when there’s a flood or snow or a fire.”
The National Guard members will be deployed to help Idaho hospitals and long-term care facilities that are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, taking on tasks including decontaminating buildings, carrying out COVID-19 screenings, and more, to free up medical personnel at those facilities to provide patient care. Guard members may also assist with other tasks as requested by public health districts, including mobile testing, contact tracing, planning and logistics support.
Little ordered the deployment on Friday, as he moved the state back to a modified Stage 2 of his four-stage reopening plan for the pandemic amid a swell in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
CFAC also voted unanimously to pull back unspent funds from two previously approved projects. One, a juvenile corrections facility in St. Anthony that was approved for a $2.57 million construction project, has been canceled because the state Department of Juvenile Corrections determined the project couldn’t be completed by Dec. 30; that’s the deadline to spend the CARES Act funds.
Alex Adams, Little’s budget director and CFAC chairman, said the department instead will seek longer-term funding for the project, and Little will address it as part of the budget he presents to lawmakers in January.
The second reversion came because a proposal to use CARES Act funds to cover local government law enforcement personnel costs in exchange for one-time local property tax relief for businesses and residents ended up coming to $126,854,000, well short of the anticipated $188 million, based on the number of local governments that decided to participate. Both the $61 million left there and the $2.57 million from the juvenile facility project will go back into the unallocated balance of the state’s CARES Act funds.
Idaho originally received $1.25 billion under the act passed by Congress, equal to the minimum share for any state. After Tuesday’s votes, it had an unallocated balance of $199.7 million.
Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, co-chairman of the Legislature’s joint budget committee, noted that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening.
“It looks like this virus is not necessarily shutting down but rather ramping up, with the colder weather,” he said.
Adams said, “We’ve seen on these last couple calls, there’s been some emerging needs, as Sen. Bair said.”
Those include Tuesday’s allocation to the National Guard and a unanticipated $2 million allocation to the Idaho State Veterans Home on Nov. 5 to cover contract staffing. A serious COVID-19 outbreak at the home continues to infect both staff and residents of the Boise facility. More than half of the veterans at the home have contracted COVID-19, and nine have died.
Currently, the 88-resident facility is reporting 31 active COVID-19 cases among residents — including two who are hospitalized — and eight among staff. Twenty residents and 30 staffers previously were infected, including the nine residents who died. Eleven residents have recovered.
CFAC has been pulling back unspent money from previous allocations to prepare for possible pricey needs such as “temporary medical facilities,” Adams said, such as field hospitals. He said that potential remains.
CFAC members include lawmakers, state agency heads and officials, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, business representatives, and local and tribal government representatives.