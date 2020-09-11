NAMPA — Community members gathered at Nampa Fire Station No. 1 Friday morning for the annual Patriot Day ceremony to honor those who lost their lives 19 years ago on Sept. 11.
Bugles Across America member Larré Robertson performed taps while Nampa Fire and Police Honor Guards raised the American flag. The ceremony included the Ringing of the Last Alarm, a tradition in fire departments when there’s a line of duty death, followed by a bagpipe performance of "Amazing Grace."
“Although our communities and this great country are in the middle of difficult trials and uncertainty, we vowed to ‘Never Forget,’ and that includes even during a pandemic,” Nampa Fire Chief Kirk Carpenter said a statement.
Though some ceremonies were canceled this year because of the novel coronavirus, families of victims told the Associated Press it's still important for the nation to pause and remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people, the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil.
“People could say, ‘Oh, 19 years.’ But I’ll always be doing something this day," said Annemarie D’Emic, who lost her brother Charles Heeran, a stock trader. "It's history."