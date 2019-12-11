BOISE — A controversial foothills subdivision got the thumbs down from the Boise City Council this week.
On Tuesday, neighbors turned out in droves to contest a 30-home subdivision in the central foothills they say is too steep for construction and would be difficult to access during a fire emergency.
Several people came armed with PowerPoint slides full of pictures of towering fires in the foothills and homes with structural damage from the hills' settling soils in order to make their case asking the council to deny developer Colin Connell’s appeal and block the project.
The subdivision was proposed to be located at 2317 W. Winter Camp Drive, near Quail Hollow Golf Course and the Hillside to Hollow Reserve and next to an existing development built by Connell called Eyrie Canyon.
In a vote of 5-0, and one abstention, with no hesitation from any members, the council voted down the project due to concerns about steep slopes, access and a recommendation for denial from the Boise Fire Department. City Council Member Scot Ludwig abstained "out of an abundance of caution" after neighbors raised concerns that he is currently completing a civil court matter for the family of a deceased friend of the property owner.
City Council Member TJ Thomson called the decision to deny the project “straightforward” and especially noted the rarity of a project without the seal of approval from the fire department reaching the city council in the first place.
“Not to mention where (the development) is in the city of Boise, but I don’t recall a development being approved that had a recommendation of denial by (the Boise Fire Department),” he said. “I couldn’t possibly fathom doing something like that.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission, Boise Fire Department and officials from Boise’s Department of Public Works recommended denial of the project for a variety of reasons. First responders were concerned about the single access point and layout, which could make the subdivision difficult to reach in a fire and which resulted in long, technical arguments about the definition of a dead-end street in earlier stages of the approval process.
Another sticking point for officials was the need to build a road through a separate parcel between Eyrie Canyon and the proposed subdivision. Although the developer said he has verbal permission to build in the area, the other parcel separating the already-built neighborhood from the proposed one was classified by the planning commission as unbuildable in a separate deliberation over five years ago.
The area planned for the neighborhood also has land largely exceeding 25% grades, where building is only allowed if engineers can prove to city officials the property can be safely built on. According to city documents, the project would have required roughly 1 million cubic feet of fill dirt to build 30 single-family homes on an area that has “expansive soils” prone to shifting and settling.
City Council President and Mayor-elect Lauren McLean objected to the developer’s attorney, Deborah Nelson, arguing the project was no different than other foothills subdivisions approved in the area in recent years.
“This was indeed zoned in the '80s, and there is a development right if a developer can propose a project that you can access, that you can build within the confines of the geotechnical reports. ... And I don’t see that as possible here,” McLean said.
The project was originally set to be heard at the end of November, but was pushed back because Ludwig suggested the council visit the site to see it for themselves before voting on the project later. He later rescinded that idea because of concerns around safely accessing the area, snow and logistical questions about how the public meeting in the foothills would be recorded.