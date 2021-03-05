BOISE — Starting Saturday, people who fall under vaccine Subgroup 2.3, who reside in Central District Health jurisdiction will be able to receive their COVID-19 vaccine.
CDH made the eligibility announcement Friday and said people who fall into the subgroup should begin making vaccine appointments immediately. People in Subgroup 2.3 who live in the four-county jurisdiction — Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley County — will be eligible.
The subgroup includes those who work in close and frequent contact with other employees or the public. CDH estimates that the subgroup includes an estimated 43,000 people in its four counties.
“We are seeing a sizeable increase in the number of vaccines coming to our health district. We’ve also seen a dramatic decrease in demand this past week from those 65 years and older, so we are opening up Subgroup 2.3 to ensure vaccine appointments are filled,” said Russ Duke, District Director for Central District Health, in a press release. “Vaccine providers are still encouraged to prioritize appointments for anyone 65 years and older”.
What should those in subgroup 2.3 do now?
Those eligible in subgroup 2.3 can begin filling up appointment slots starting today and into the weekend. Individuals are encouraged to schedule online or call clinics to set up appointments. CDH maintains a list of enrolled vaccine providers who are currently receiving vaccine allocations within our jurisdiction and who may have vaccine availability.
To view the vaccine provider list, visit cdh.idaho.gov/pdfs/cd/Coronavirus/Resource. For the list in Spanish, visit cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine.php.
CDH has published a Mobile Vaccine Provider list where employers can establish an agreement with an enrolled vaccine provider for an on-site/mobile vaccine clinic for their employees. The list can be found on CDH’s website at cdh.idaho.gov/covid-vaccine-businesses.php. If an employer establishes an agreement for an on-site vaccine clinic for employees, it would not prohibit employees from seeking their own vaccine appointment.
A newly-launched vaccine pre-registry tool from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare can also help schedule appointments for the latest subgroup. For more information, visit covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
Among those eligible in subgroup 2.3:
- Frontline workers
- Food and agricultural workers
- Food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors
- Grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers
- Manufacturing workers
- Public transit workers
- U.S. Postal Services workers
- Flight crews
- Subset of essential gas, electric, water, and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors
- Idaho National Guard (if not included in previous subgroups)
- Residents of homeless shelters
- Interpreters (ASL or other language)
- Janitorial and cleaning staff who work within any of these sectors or settings (including above)