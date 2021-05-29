BOISE — Central District Health is encouraging Idahoans to prioritize their sexual health status by getting tested for sexually transmitted infections and diseases, referred to as STIs and STDs.
The agency announced in a news release it will offer free testing for residents at three clinics between June 1 and June 30.
If you are sexually active, getting tested for STIs is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health, Central District Health said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once in their lifetime, the release said.
“Testing for STIs is among one of the health care needs that many people put on the back burner this past year because of COVID-19. We really want to encourage people who can benefit from this free testing opportunity to make it a priority in June to take charge of their health. Come in and talk with one of our clinicians and get tested for STIs,” said Ryan Atwood, physician assistant with Central District Health.
Additional and potentially regular testing may be recommended based on specific behaviors that can increase a person’s risk, Central District Health said.
In 2019, there were 3,163 sexually transmitted infections reported within Central District Health’s jurisdiction, a 14% increase from 2018 when 2,781 STIs, including HIV, were reported, according to the news release.
While chlamydia and gonorrhea infections are seen most often in 15- to 29-year-olds, early syphilis and HIV infections affect a wider age range in Idaho, Central District Health said.
“Some sexually transmitted infections like chlamydia and gonorrhea often do not have obvious symptoms and someone can easily spread the infection, and potentially experience lasting effects, like infertility, from an untreated infection,” Atwood said. “We want people who are having sex or considering it to take charge and ‘know now’ by getting tested.”
Most STIs are treatable or effective infection management exists, Central District Health said.
In Boise, appointments for testing will be available weekdays throughout the month of June; in Mountain Home, appointments are available Wednesday, June 2, and Wednesday, June 16; and in McCall, appointments are available on Tuesday, June 29, Central District Health said.
The free testing appointments will include a visit with a Central District Health clinician and testing for STIs which may include HIV, Hepatitis C, gonorrhea, and syphilis, and treatment will be provided free of charge if necessary, according to the news release.
All visits are confidential. Clients with insurance will have their insurance billed for any STI testing or treatment, but will not have to pay out-of-pocket cost for such appointments in June, Central District Health said.