BOISE — Central District Health is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 cases involving ten individuals who visited multiple bars while infectious in downtown Boise on June 5 and June 6.
Central District Health said in a press release Thursday that it has identified six bars in Downtown Boise that the individuals visited while infected. The bars include Amsterdam Lounge, Cactus Bar, Humpin’ Hannah’s, Silly Birch, StrangeLove and Tom Grainey’s.
The health district said that five of the individuals tested positive for COVID-19 and the other five are considered probable cases. Probable cases include individuals who are close contacts to confirmed cases and who become symptomatic but are not tested.
The risk of exposure to patrons is unknown, the health district said. It is recommending that anyone who was at any of the noted establishments or spent time in the area of 6th and Main Street during the evening hours on June 5 and 6 monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19. These symptoms include fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, muscle pain, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell through June 20. Symptoms may appear up to 14 days after exposure.
“As Idaho continues to reopen, illness clusters like this one are a reminder that COVID-19 is still very present in our communities," Central District Health director, Russ Duke said in the press release. "It is especially important that we find our new normal, which needs to include wearing face coverings especially in situations where sufficient physical distancing isn’t possible, and continuing to look for ways to limit face-to-face exposure. Any interaction with others, particularly in close contact, puts us at greater risk for becoming infected with coronavirus."
The bar exposure comes hours after Gov. Brad Little announced that Idaho would move into Stage 4 of its reopening plan. Stage 4 would allow gatherings of more than 50 people, would allow nightclubs and large venues to reopen and would allow visits to resume to patients in nursing homes or other long-term care facilities, as long as new health protocols are followed.