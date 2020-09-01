BOISE — Central District Health received a $1 million grant to fight opioid addiction in Valley County through education, outreach and new services.
The $1 million comes from the federal Health Resources and Services Administration, which will let Central District Health continue the work of the Valley County Opioid Response Project and 24 other community partners.
The grant's funding will be aimed at a variety of responses to opioid addiction including increased access to emergency anti-opioid drug naloxone, year-round drug take-back programs, better service systems and making treatment easier to access.
“Valley County has been blessed with an incredible grant opportunity to improve our response to substance abuse in the region. This grant will provide needed resources to create a program that will impact our region into the future and fight addiction for our community," Valley County Commissioner Sherry Maupin said in a prepared statement.
Valley County is north of Boise, home to the popular mountain destination of McCall.