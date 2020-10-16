Central District Health is advising Ada County schools to pause certain sports while in the red reopening category.
While the district recognized sports' importance for youth development, medium-high and high-contact sports are an "unnecessary risk to be taking while we are seeing such high levels of community transmission," Central District Health Director Russ Duke said in a statement Friday.
Ada County, seeing daily new case rates of 22 per 100,000, was moved back to the red category Tuesday. The health district recommends school closures in this category but is working with schools that want to continue operating with a hybrid model.
More than 150 people in Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties are currently quarantined because of potential COVID-19 exposure from youth sports, the health district announced Friday. The other three counties except Ada are in the yellow reopening category, based on the rate of new daily cases.
Central District Health has updated its position on youth sports, recommending that schools in the red zone pause sports where "where physical distancing and face coverings are either not practical or cannot be enforced." This applies to both school-related and community non-school-related sports.
Examples of high-impact sports are wrestling, football, performance and competitive cheer and dance/drill that involves stunting. Examples of medium-high contact sports are basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball and soccer.
"If we want to continue to see our students in their classrooms and the benefits that brings, we need to be willing to pause on higher risk activities that may set us back,” Duke said.
The current public health orders for Ada County prohibit mass gatherings, including gatherings of over 50 people. The orders also require than anyone 2 years old or older wear a face covering that completely covers the individual’s nose and mouth when they are within 6 feet of someone outside their household.
While Idaho has no current travel restrictions, CDH recommends that youth sports teams operating in counties in the category refrain from travel for youth sports activities, and not host teams from out-of-state.
View the updated youth sports guidance document, weekly school category updates each Monday, and other school-related documents at https://www.cdh.idaho.gov/dac-coronavirus-schools.php.